A cozy decor to thank the French: the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, presented his wishes for the year 2021, Thursday, December 31. The head of state listed the first names and functions of a dozen French people on the front line against the coronavirus crisis. He also wanted to go faster in the vaccination campaign against the virus, evoking “unjustified slowness”. In reaction, the leader of the Republican deputies, Damien Abad, estimated that“Unjustified slowness cannot be assumed, it is corrected. Quick and hard.”



For Jean-Luc Mélenchon (La France insoumise), the wishes resembled “a quarter of an hour of propaganda”. For his part, Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party said: “I found that in his vows there was also a form of self-celebration which was not necessarily in order. Unfortunately, we did not always do everything at the right time, the right choices, as the president can to say it.” “Either he’s cynical and he’s laughing at us. Or he’s in a world of his own.”, added Laurent Jacobelli, spokesperson for the National Rally. The French president predicts better days in 2021, but recognizes that the crisis is not over.

The JT

The other subjects of the news