The 2021 Dog Meat Festival he has seen so many bad stories being told. Unfortunately this is still a hard plague to fight, for a culture that is difficult to send mine. There are many associations and volunteers that every year try to tear up dozens of animals saving them from death. As has also happened recently.

Organizations dedicated to saving and protecting the life of every creature work hard to help the poor animals in distress. Like the association we are talking about today to try to rescue dogs threatened with certain death in slaughterhouses all over China.

China Rescue Dogs it frees dogs that have ended up in the healthy meat trade from unscrupulous people. This work is done in collaboration with US-based volunteers: they are rescued in China and then rehabilitated before being given up for adoption in the United States of America.

During the pandemic, things were made more difficult because there were many, too many restrictions between different countries. For some months the arrival of the furry in the USA is no longer possible. But the volunteers certainly did not lose heart.

For China Rescue Dogs it was an even greater challenge, given the approach of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, scheduled for June 21st. The Festival is losing popularity, but there are many real threats and troubled puppies that need help.

Dog meat festival 2021, hard-to-face rescues

Jill Stewart, president and founder of China Rescue Dogs, along with other board members, have moved operations to Vancouver, Canada. The rescued dogs arrive here and then go to the USA to their new families forever.