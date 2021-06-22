The success formula of the Dacia Duster is well known: you get an SUV for the price of a city car. The result: 1.9 million copies sold. To keep the Duster fresh and attractive, Dacia sends the budget SUV to the plastic surgeon for an invigorating beauty operation.

The body gets a raised radiator grille and headlights with Y-shaped LED signature (with LED indicators, a first for the Romanian Renault subsidiary), the new rear spoiler and the new wheels (16 or 17 inch) complete the Phase II. The color palette welcomes an additional lacquer shade: Arizona Orange.

Connected

The interior of the facelifted Dacia Duster is made more attractive with all-new upholstery, a wider armrest and a new 8-inch touchscreen with the latest connectivity options. The screen also shows new information for 4×4 use, even if you opt for a four-wheel drive variant of the SUV.

Mechanically, this “Phase II” uses the 1 and 1.3 liter engines and is now entitled to the robotic EDC dual clutch transmission and six gears (on the Dacia Duster TCe 150 2WD – the four-wheel drive variant comes with a manual transmission) . Two other engines complete the range: the TCe 90 and 130 with front-wheel drive and six-speed manual transmission. Finally, there is the Duster Eco-G 100, the environmentally conscious alternative for LPG enthusiasts. The market launch of the Dacia Duster facelift is scheduled for September 2021.