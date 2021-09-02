The compact EV that Seat will market in 2025 as Cupra is already shining on the show floor of the 2021 IAA in Munich as the UrbanRebel. Ignore the striking wrap and the exuberant spoiler work and you see the body shapes of the production version shine through. Standing on the shortened MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, the 4-meter Cupra UrbanRebel relies on a 340 hp electric motor that generates up to 435 hp in boost mode and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

The final production version of the Cupra UrbanRebel will be less extravagant, both in appearance and in the drive unit. Although we certainly don’t rule out a hardcore hot-hatch version. As a compact, fully electrically powered brother of the Cupra Formentor VZ5, perhaps?