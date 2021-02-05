The Copa Libertadores of America, in its edition 2021, will begin to be played on February 24 with the start of the first of the three preliminary phases, which still does not have all the classified teams, and whose draw It will be held this Friday in the Paraguayan city of Luque.

Brazil is the country that will have the highest representation in the tournament, with eight available places, while the Argentina, with seven plazas. The remainder is divided equally with four places for each of the eight remaining South American federations.

To Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) It has seven seats but its quota was increased due to the recent consecration of Palmeiras in the 2020 Copa Libertadores, in which final he beat Santos on January 30, at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Defense and Justice, classified as champion of the South American Cup. (EFE)

The same happens with the Argentine Football Association (AFA): six places fixed he added an additional for the coronation of Defense and Justice in the South American Cup (he defeated Lanús at the Mario Kempes Stadium in Córdoba), which also classified him to the Liberators 2021.

Which countries have not defined their classifieds

The coronavirus pandemic caused a shift in football calendars, so there are countries that still have not resolved all their qualifiers for the Libertadores Cup.

Are the cases of Brazil, Uruguay Y Chile, those who decided to resume their competitions without modifying formats even though they were interrupted for several months, and this led to the delay of their respective definitions.

The completion of Brazilian is scheduled for February 24th, and the first two teams from that country to intervene in the Cup they will do it from Phase 2, whose beginning is estimated for the March 10th.

The situation in Uruguay it is more complex. How the champion will be known after the group stage of the Liberators, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) defined to grant the places according to the position of the teams in the annual table ten days before each instance of the Cup.

This means that the team that occupies the square Uruguay 4, which must start playing in the first phase on February 24, will be for the one who is fourth in the annual table once the date that will be played on the weekend of February 12 to 14 has concluded.

Uruguay 3, who will intervene from the Phase 2 (March 10), will be for the one who is third in the positions on the weekend of February 28.

While those who are first and second in the table on April 14 will be those who enter directly in the group stage.

At the time of the draw for the Liberators, the first four located in the annual Uruguayan soccer table were Nacional, Montevideo City Torque, Peñarol and Rentistas.

Palmeiras, as reigning champion, also has his place in Libertadores 2021. (EFE)

In Chile, meanwhile, the championship has three dates left. The classifications of Catholic University and of Union La Calera, pointer and escort, respectively. But the final position of both remains to be known, since they are separated by only three points and will meet on the penultimate day.

What are the qualifiers for the Libertadores

Seven of the ten countries already know all the teams that will take part in the 62nd edition of the Copa Libertadores, among which are Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

Argentina

Boca Juniors (champion of the Argentine Super League 2019-20).

Defense and Justice (champion of the South American Cup 2020).

River Plate (first in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Racing Club (second in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Argentinos Juniors (third in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Vélez Sarsfield (fourth in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

San Lorenzo (fifth in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Bolviia

Always Ready (2020 Professional Division champion).

The Strongest (2020 Professional Division runner-up).

Bolívar (third of the 2020 Professional Division).

Royal Pari (fourth of the 2020 Professional Division).

Brazil

Palmeiras (champion of the 2020 Copa Libertadores).

Inter de Porto Alegre (leader of the Brasileirao 2020).

Flamengo (escort of the Brasileirao 2020).

Chile



Universidad Católica (leader of the First Division 2020).

Unión La Calera (guard of the First Division 2020).

Colombia



América de Cali (champion of the Primera A 2020).

Independiente Santa Fe (runner-up in Primera A 2020).

Junior de Barranquilla (third reclassification from First A 2020).

Atlético Nacional (fourth reclassification from Primera A 2020).

Ecuador

Barcelona de Guayaquil (champion of Serie A 2020).

Quito League (runner-up in Serie A 2020).

Independiente del Valle (third in the accumulated table of Serie A 2020).

Universidad Católica (fourth of the accumulated table of Serie A 2020).

Paraguay

Cerro Porteño (Apertura 2020 champion, best placed in the accumulated table).

Olimpia (champion of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, worst placed in the accumulated table).

Freedom (third of the accumulated table).

Guaraní (quarter of the accumulated table).

Peru

Sporting Cristal (League 1 2020 champion).

University (runner-up in League 1 2020).

Ayacucho (semi-finalist of League 1 2020).

Universidad César Vallejo (third in the accumulated table of League 1 2020).

Venezuela

Deportivo La Guaira (champion of the First Division 2020).

Deportivo Táchira (runner-up in the First Division 2020).

Deportivo Lara (third of the First Division 2020).

Caracas FC (fourth of the 2020 First Division).