The 2021 edition of the Copa Libertadores de América got underway. Although several countries still have tickets at stake for the continent’s most important club competition, the path of the initial phases that will begin to be played on February 24 was mapped out.

The draw carried out at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, determined that San Lorenzo, the only Argentine team that starts the tournament in the preliminary brackets, will face the third representative of Chile in the second round: Palestino or Unión Española.

The other six Argentine teams that will play in the contest, Boca, River, Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez and Defensa y Justicia, will have to wait until April 16 to find out what the maximum continental competition will hold in their respective groups.

Brazil is the country that will have the greatest representation in the Libertadores, with eight available places, while the Argentina, with seven plazas. The remainder is divided equally with four places for each of the eight remaining South American federations.

To Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) It has seven seats but its quota was increased due to the recent consecration of Palmeiras in the 2020 Copa Libertadores, in which final he beat Santos on January 30, at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The same happens with the Argentine Football Association (AFA): six places fixed he added an additional for the coronation of Defense and Justice in the South American Cup (he defeated Lanús at the Mario Kempes Stadium in Córdoba), which also classified him to the Liberators 2021.

Which countries have not defined their classifieds

The coronavirus pandemic caused a shift in football calendars, so there are countries that still have not resolved all their qualifiers for the Libertadores Cup.

Are the cases of Brazil, Uruguay Y Chile, those who decided to resume their competitions without modifying formats even though they were interrupted for several months, and this led to the delay of their respective definitions.

The completion of Brazilian is scheduled for February 24th, and the first two teams from that country to intervene in the Cup they will do it from Phase 2, whose beginning is estimated for the March 10th.

The situation in Uruguay it is more complex. How the champion will be known after the group stage of the Liberators, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) defined to grant the places according to the position of the teams in the annual table ten days before each instance of the Cup.

This means that the team that occupies the square Uruguay 4, which must start playing in the first phase on February 24, will be for the one who is fourth in the annual table once the date that will be played on the weekend of February 12 to 14 has concluded.

Uruguay 3, who will intervene from the Phase 2 (March 10), will be for the one who is third in the positions on the weekend of February 28.

While those who are first and second in the table on April 14 will be those who enter directly in the group stage.

At the time of the draw for the Liberators, the first four located in the annual Uruguayan soccer table were Nacional, Montevideo City Torque, Peñarol and Rentistas.

Palmeiras, as reigning champion, also has his place in Libertadores 2021. (EFE)

In Chile, meanwhile, the championship has three dates left. The classifications of Catholic University and of Union La Calera, pointer and escort, respectively. But the final position of both remains to be known, since they are separated by only three points and will meet on the penultimate day.

The schedule of the Copa Libertadores

The tournament already has the confirmed schedule. The first phase will begin on February 24, the second will begin on March 10 and the third will end on April 7 after the first double date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Then the most attractive part of the contest begins, the group stage, which will begin on April 21 and is scheduled to end the week of May 24 to 30.

On June 2 there will be a draw for the 16 teams that will seek the coveted trophy. The round of 16 will be from July 12 to 18, after the Copa América organized by Argentina and Colombia; While the quarters will be played from August 11, the semifinals are scheduled for September 22 and 29 and the final, with the venue yet to be designated on November 20.

What are the qualifiers for the Libertadores

Seven of the ten countries already know all the teams that will take part in the 62nd edition of the Copa Libertadores, among which are Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

Argentina

Boca Juniors (champion of the Argentine Super League 2019-20).

Defense and Justice (champion of the South American Cup 2020).

River Plate (first in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Racing Club (second in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Argentinos Juniors (third in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Vélez Sarsfield (fourth in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

San Lorenzo (fifth in the general table of the 2019-20 season).

Bolivia

Always Ready (2020 Professional Division champion).

The Strongest (2020 Professional Division runner-up).

Bolívar (third of the 2020 Professional Division).

Royal Pari (fourth of the 2020 Professional Division).

Brazil

Palmeiras (champion of the 2020 Copa Libertadores).

Inter de Porto Alegre (leader of the Brasileirao 2020).

Flamengo (escort of the Brasileirao 2020).

Chile



Universidad Católica (leader of the First Division 2020).

Unión La Calera (guard of the First Division 2020).

Colombia



América de Cali (champion of the Primera A 2020).

Independiente Santa Fe (runner-up in Primera A 2020).

Junior de Barranquilla (third reclassification from First A 2020).

Atlético Nacional (fourth reclassification from Primera A 2020).

Ecuador

Barcelona de Guayaquil (champion of Serie A 2020).

Quito League (runner-up in Serie A 2020).

Independiente del Valle (third in the accumulated table of Serie A 2020).

Universidad Católica (fourth of the accumulated table of Serie A 2020).

Paraguay

Cerro Porteño (Apertura 2020 champion, best placed in the accumulated table).

Olimpia (champion of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, worst placed in the accumulated table).

Freedom (third of the accumulated table).

Guaraní (quarter of the accumulated table).

Peru

Sporting Cristal (League 1 2020 champion).

University (runner-up in League 1 2020).

Ayacucho (semi-finalist of League 1 2020).

Universidad César Vallejo (third in the accumulated table of League 1 2020).

Venezuela

Deportivo La Guaira (champion of the First Division 2020).

Deportivo Táchira (runner-up in the First Division 2020).

Deportivo Lara (third of the First Division 2020).

Caracas FC (fourth of the 2020 First Division).

The draw for the Copa Sudamericana

In the ceremony, before taking out the balls that determined the crosses of the Libertadores, the draw for the initial phase of the South American Cup was held.

The six Argentine teams already classified to the tournament that will be added in the following instance are: Independiente, Newell’s, Rosario Central, Talleres, Lanús and Arsenal. The distribution of groups is scheduled in another draw, on April 14. The group stage will take place from April 21 to May 26 to give rise to a hiatus during the Copa América 2021, which will be played in Argentina and Colombia from June 9 to July 7.

The eighth, quarterfinal and semifinal will run later, while the single final is called for November 6, and the winner earns the right to play the Recopa Sudamericana in round-trip matches.