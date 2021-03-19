Europe’s top club competition is nearing its end. The 2021 UEFA Champions League already has its eight qualified and This Friday, March 19, the quarterfinal crosses will be raffled in Nyon.

After an intense round of 16 in which Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Atlético Madrid were eliminated, the Champions League will define their keys to the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The ceremony for the draw for the 2021 Champions League quarter-finals will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Argentine time), in Nyon, Switzerland. Then, the semifinals will also be drawn.

The draw can be followed live online by streaming through the UEFA official website.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League will define its quarter-final and semi-final crossovers. Photo: EFE / Harold Cunningham.

The eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League They are: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Porto and Borussia Dortmund.

Champions League 2021: draw format

The 2021 Champions League quarterfinal draw It will be a pure draw, with the eliminations numbered from 1 to 4. Then, the semi-final draw will come.

Another draw will be held to determine the “home” team in the final for administrative reasons. There are no seeds or protection by country. Any restrictions will be announced prior to the draw.

When are the 2021 Champions League quarterfinals played?

The first leg matches of the quarterfinals of the Champions League will be played between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 April; while the quarterfinal second leg matches will be played on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 April.

When are the 2021 Champions League semifinals played?



The 2021 Champions League semi-final first leg crosses will be played on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 April. The definitions in the second leg matches will be held on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 May.

When is the 2021 Champions League final played?

The 2021 Champions League final will be, as usual, a one-off match at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday May 29, 2021.

Europa League draw 2021: quarter-finals and semi-finals

As usual, at the same time the second most valuable competition at the club level of the Old continent: UEFA Europa League 2021 will draw the quarter-final and semi-final crossovers.

The 2021 Europa League draw will start immediately after the Champions League draw and will take place in the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland.

Like the ceremony of his brother tournament, The 2021 Europa League draw can be followed live online by streaming at UEFA TV.

Europa League: Qualified teams

After the round of 16 were played, the UEFA Europa League has defined the eight best teams in the tournament that will meet in the quarter-finals.

Qualified teams are: Manchester United, Ajax, Dinamo Zagreb, Villarreal, Granada, Arsenal, Roma and Slavia Prague.