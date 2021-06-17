The BMW M4, which can be ordered with both rear and four-wheel drive, is not averse to some drifting. What’s more: the Bavarian manufacturer even encourages those sideways antics, because with the M Drift Analyzer you can have your drift exercises judged by others. For the better work, however, you should go to the Red Bull Driftbrothers, as Elias Hountondji (35) and Johannes Hountondji (40) like to call themselves. After all, for the 2021 season of the Drift Masters European Championship, the brothers have teamed up with BMW Motorsport…

That BMW is serious about linking the Competition suffix to motorsport was already apparent from the GT3 version based on the new BMW M4 Coupé, which will be used from 2022 as a replacement for the M6 ​​GT3 and the Z4 GT3.

Hountondji

With the necessary help from Gärching, the Hountondji brothers got to work with the new BMW M4 Competition. The six-in-line got new turbos, so that the 3-litre block from now on combines a power of 1,050 hp with a maximum torque of 1,300 Nm. To protect the powertrain, the Driftbrothers-M4 also gets a dedicated cooling circuit. We especially like the reworked exhaust line with mufflers that protrude through the rear window. The BMW M4 Competition, tackled by the Driftbrothers, also wears an aerodynamically optimized body kit that combines an optimized nose for extra cooling with special spoiler work – winglets, as they are called today – on the roof.

The 2021 Drift Masters European Championship starts on July 10 in Greinbach, Austria, after which the circus also passes through Riga (Latvia) and Tiflis (Georgia). This championship gathers the top 45 drifters from Europe, the Middle East and the United States. The Red Bull Driftbrothers will also make guest appearances supporting the MotoGP races at the Sachsenring (Germany) and the Red Bull Ring (Austria).