Pink will become the recipient of the lifetime achievement award during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The singer will receive the Icon Award during the highly anticipated musical event, which has also honored iconic characters in the industry.

This honorary statuette has already been given to important exponents such as Stevie Wonder, Prince, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, among others. The interpreter of “Just give me a reason” will be the seventh to be recognized.

In a statement released to the press, Alecia Beth Moore She was very excited about the achievement she has achieved after a long and successful artistic career. As he commented, it was always one of his wishes to be an inspiration to others.

“When I was a child I always dreamed of being a singer and sharing my love for music with the world. (…) Receiving the Icon award from the Billboard Music Awards is hard to believe. I am very honored to join the ranks of music idols and this is a true moment to feel blessed, ”she said. Pink.

2021 Billboard Music Awards: The Weeknd leads the nominations

After a successful year, in which he was the main number of the Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd has now also become the artist with the most nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Although he lashed out at the Grammy organizers months ago, the famous performer has been considered in 16 categories of the event, including best male artist. The gala will be held on May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in California.

