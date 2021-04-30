The Weeknd is the artist with the most nominations for the recent edition of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which will take place on May 23, 2021 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

After snubbing the Grammys a few months ago, the “In your eyes” singer is now participating in 16 categories, including best male artist and Billboard 200 album for After Hours.

Also, it competes in the category of best Hot 100 song for the theme “Blinding lights”, which achieved an unprecedented feat in the music industry by positioning itself at the top of the brand’s ranking for a year.

As it is recalled, the foreign singer caused controversy for his statements against the Grammy Awards event after not receiving any nominations in its more than 80 categories.

The interpreter denounced the organization for an existence of corruption. In an interview with The New York Times, he commented that he had plans to boycott the gala that took place in March for this case.

“Because of the secret committees, I will not let my record company present my music to the Grammys again”, was the controversial message of the artist, showing himself against the event.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd team up

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd recently announced their second musical collaboration. This time, the artists teamed up for the remix of “Save your tears.”

Through their social networks, they shared a fragment of the lyrics of the song and generated expectations with the launch date, which was on April 22.

The remix of “Save your tears” was released this April 22nd. Photo: Instagram

The Weeknd, latest news:

