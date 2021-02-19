We expected two French on the podium, it is finally a double world champion for French skiing. After offering the Blues their first World Alpine Skiing title in Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy), by winning the parallel event on Tuesday, Mathieu Faivre won the giant slalom gold on Friday, February 19. The 29-year-old from Nice took advantage of his compatriot and big favorite Alexis Pinturault, the fastest time in the first round, to leave the track 63 hundredths ahead of Italian Luca de Aliprandini and 87 hundredths of Austrian Marco Schwarz.

Fifty-three years since France hadn’t known that. It is indeed the first victory of a French giant since Jean-Claude Killy at the Olympic Games in Grenoble in 1968, which also counted as world championships. ” VS’ is unreal, it’s a sick thing. I am proud of what I did even though everything was not perfect, he declared at the microphone of France 3. The most important thing was to believe in it until the end, to fully commit. I am really, really happy. “

Surprised winner of the parallel event, which he hardly appreciates, the Isola 2000 skier is, on the other hand, a specialist in the giant as evidenced by his place of world number 2 in 2017. But in difficulty for several years, he has not ‘was more to be confirmed since his only World Cup victory in December 2016 in Val d’Isère, the only one of his career followed by a single podium in Sölden (Austria) in October 2019. We have to believe that his world title obtained Tuesday acted like a click, unleashing its potential.

Author of a good first round just 58 hundredths behind Alexis Pinturault, stratospheric, Mathieu Faivre achieved the 4 e time behind the German Alexander Schmid (+ 0”54) and Luca de Aliprandini (+ 0”40). Strong and offensive, the Frenchman then completed a near flawless performance on the track in the Dolomites in the second round. ” It’s been four or five years that I am in delicacy, that I do not do the seasons that I would like to do, it is a reward, to know that I am able to produce this kind of ski on such an event, he explained on February 16 after becoming the first world champion in history in individual parallel. There are days like this when everything is in order, everything goes well. Sometimes I said to myself: ‘Yes you are able to do it’. I gave myself permission to believe it. “

On the other hand, we could read the disappointment and frustration on Alexis Pinturault’s face. Favorite and domineering during the first run, on a route designed by his trainer Fabien Munier, the Savoyard will blame himself for his mistake for a long time when he was in the lead to win his Grail. The best winter giant (4 wins) has still not won the world title in his favorite discipline (four bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics and at the 2015 and 2019 Worlds). After his 3 e place in the super-G at the start of the Worlds then the money in the combined on Monday, his skiing is however perfectly developed. ” I tried to master the difficult doors but unfortunately I got a little screwed , lamented the leader in the general classification of the World Cup. (…) I saw that the fifth door was a problem, I get hit, it takes my shoe and it’s over. I am disappointed with the result, disappointed to be out but I tried ... It’s difficult, it’s not an obvious moment. ” He He still has the slalom on Sunday to console himself.