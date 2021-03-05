The NBA already has its two teams for him All Star Game, which will be held at the State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hawks pavilion, this Sunday, March 7. And for the fourth year in a row, there will be no East vs. West classic. Again two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the most voted players of each Conference, have chosen their teammates to feet.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the only surviving captain of the last three revolutionary editions, finished in the votes of fans (50%), press (25%) and players (25%) as head of the West … and of the NBA with 5.9 million votes. He was in charge of opening the draft (in the substitutes the course was reversed and his rival began).

For his part, the Brooklyn Nets forward finished as the leader of the East with 5.6 million. He will miss the All Star for the second year in a row due to an injury, this time to the hamstring. A problem that did not prevent him from being in charge of his picks for the Georgia meeting.

LeBron started strong with his first pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks Greek forward had been the captain of the East the last two years as well as the MVP of the Regular Season. KD was not far behind and chose Kyrie Irving, his partner in Brooklyn. He also selected his other teammate, James Harden, as the first substitute.

LeBron completed his starter five with Curry, Jokic and Doncic, that in its second All Star Game Repeat team: it was chosen by James in third position (5th pick total) as in 2020. Durant, for his part, would do it with Embiid, Leonard, Tatum and Beal.

Team LeBron

Headlines

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Alternates

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers).

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers): Replaces Durant due to his injury.

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

Coach: Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz).

Durant Team

Headlines

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets).

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards).

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics): starter due to Durant’s injury.

Alternates

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets).

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) – Replacement for the injured Anthony Davis.

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).

Julius Randle (New York Knicks).

Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic).

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Coach: Doc Rivers (Sixers).

This was the All Star draft

Headlines

1st round

LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Durant: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets).

2nd round

LeBron: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Durant: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

3rd round

LeBron: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Durant: Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

4th round

LeBron: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Durant: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards). And Jayson Tatum, Durant’s replacement in the starting five.

Substitutes (reverse order: Durant begins)

5th round

Durant: James Harden (Brooklyn Nets).

LeBron: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).

6th round

Durant: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

LeBron: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

7th round

Durant: Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).

LeBron: Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).

8th round

Durant: Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).

LeBron: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).

9th round

Durant: Julius Randle (New York Knicks).

LeBron: Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers).

10th round

Durant: Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic).

LeBron: Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

11th round

Durant: Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

LeBron: Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

All Star format

It will be a smaller format than other years: from three days it goes to just one. A party compressed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already reduced the regular phase of the League (from 82 to 72 games), and which will have the dunk, triples and skills contests and the great All-Star Game on the same day .

The duel will also keep the revolutionary elam ending successfully tested last year in Chicago. The game will not last the usual 48 minutes Instead, it will proceed with the system that gave it spice and competitiveness last season: the first three quarters start 0-0 and the winner of each one gets a financial prize for a local NGO. Before the last quarter, the scores of the other three are added and a number of points is added to the highest figure (24, in tribute to Kobe Bryant). And it is played without a time limit until one of the teams reaches that figure that gives victory.