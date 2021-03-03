The NBA All-Star 2021, to be held this coming Sunday, March 7 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, already has the participants of the contests.

Unlike every year, for practical reasons to protect players as much as possible from the coronavirus, the weekend will be only one day. The All-Star Party will have the usual Saturday night contests interspersed, in addition to the elimination of the Rookie Challenge (although the nominations will be made due to contractual vicissitudes).

Dunk, triples and skills will be on March 7 in strange conditions, but they will be. The participants are the following:

Mates: Cassius Stanley (Pacers), Obi Toppin (Knicks) and Anfernee Simons (Blazers).

· Triples: Devin Booker (Suns), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Stephen Curry (Warriors).

Skills: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Chris Paul (Suns), Robert Covington (Blazers), Julius Randle (Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Magic), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers).

The dunks, the only one of the contests that has a jury, will be supervised by Dominique Wilkins, Josh Smith, Dee Brown, Spud Webb and Josh Richardson.