While 2020 was already a disastrous year for museum visitors, 2021 was even more so for most museums. The reason: the long lockdown that already started in 2021 and as a result of which museums kept their doors closed until June 5, while in 2020 the museums were still accessible for the first few months. In total, the museums were closed for 24 weeks in 2021, and 19 weeks in 2020.

The number of museum visits in 2020 amounted to a total of 13.2 million visitors, that was a 60 percent decrease from 2019. The final figures for 2021 have not yet been received, but the Museum Association assumed in September that 2021 would come to a total of 9.7 million. That was calculated without taking into account the lockdown that started in mid-December, so there is a good chance that the figures for 2021 will be even lower. The 5.6 million euros which was promised on December 21 as corona support for the museums during this lockdown, therefore comes as called for most museums.

Also read: Visitor figures for museums dropped by more than 65 percent in 2020



The biggest ‘losers’ are of course the museums, which rely mainly on tourists. The Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam still had about a quarter of the visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, both museums no longer reached that quarter this year.

The Rijksmuseum went from 2.7 million visitors in 2019 to 675,000 visitors in 2020 to 625,000 visitors in 2021. The Van Gogh Museum even had to manage with almost a sixth of the visitors this year compared to 2019. It went from 2.1 million. visitors in 2019 to 366,000 visitors in 2021.

blockbusters

When the Van Gogh Museum was still ‘normal’ open for the first two and a half months of 2020, more than 309,000 visitors came alone. From mid-March, after the first lockdown, not only did the doors close for months, but from then on, museum visits were limited by time locks.

The fact that the Rijksmuseum did relatively less badly than the Van Gogh is probably due to the ‘blockbuster’ that was shown this summer: the exhibition on Slavery. This attracted 80,000 physical visitors, and 3.4 million visitors viewed them online (in 2021 museums were visited online more often than in 2020).

Also read: Museum visit in 2019 at record high: 33 million



Fewer international museums such as the Centraal Museum (125,000 visitors), the Groninger Museum (94,361) and the Fries Museum (67,000) also received fewer visitors. For those museums, the first months of 2020 were also important, when there were no restrictions yet. For example, the Kunstmuseum Den Haag – which still had 251,000 visitors in 2020 – had 125,000 visitors alone before the first lockdown (especially for the Breitner vs Israels and Monet’s last month exhibitions). That was the same number as the total number of visitors this year.

The Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo also suffered a major blow, which went from 405,428 visitors in 2019 to 175,000 visitors in 2020 to 127,126 visitors in 2021. While the Dutch Open Air Museum in Arnhem received a little knock: that museum attracted 300,000 visitors – not a huge difference with the figures for 2020, when 308,000 visitors came. The fact that Limburg could count on many domestic tourists this year meant that the Bonnefanten in Maastricht had 67,000 visitors compared to 65,000 the year before.

Risers

Those who also did better in 2021 were museums that aimed at somewhat larger public favourites, such as the Drents Museum, which presented a major exhibition on the life and work of Frida Kahlo (Viva la Frida). The press was less enthusiastic about it, but with an opening by Queen Maxima in October, the museum could count on quite a few visitors. The Drents Museum closed 2021 with 108,204 visitors compared to 95,000 in 2020. Museum Voorlinden, which is not required to release figures because it is private and therefore does not do so, also announced that there were more visitors in 2021 than in 2020 and that which was mainly due to the exhibition on the public favorites Picasso and Giacometti.

The same applied to the Amsterdam Museum. At the main location at Amsterdam’s Kalverstraat, the number of visitors rose from 51,435 in 2020 to 58,000 visitors in 2021. The Golden Coach with the much-discussed images of slavery could be seen there before King Willem Alexander makes his decision about the future of the Prinsjesdag carriage. .