2021 administrative elections, latest news 4 October: the live broadcast of the municipal councils

ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS LATEST NEWS – Sunday 3 and Monday 4 October 2021 we vote for the administrative elections: the municipal elections are of interest 1.157 city ​​(here the complete list), including also 6 regional capitals, Rome, Turin, Milan, Trieste, Bologna and Naples, e 14 provincial capital city, Pavia, Benevento, Caserta, Cosenza, Grosseto, Isernia, Latina, Novara, Pordenone, Ravenna, Rimini, Salerno, Savona, Varese. On the same day, regional elections will also be held in Calabria and the supplementary elections of the Chamber of Deputies in the colleges of Siena-Arezzo and Rome-Primavalle. Below, all the latest news and updates on local elections.

Administrative elections 2021: the direct

7.00 am – Seats open until 3.00 pm – Second and final day of elections. Voting takes place from 7 to 15, after which the counting of the ballots will begin. There is a vote in 1,157 municipalities for administrative elections, in Calabria for the Regionals and for the supplementary elections of the Chamber of Deputies in the Siena-Arezzo and Rome-Primavalle colleges.

2021 municipal elections: when and how to vote

Administrative elections are scheduled Sunday 3 and Monday 4 October 2021 with citizens involved who will be able to go to the polls from 7 to 23 on Sunday and from 7 to 15 on Monday.

For the municipalities of Sicily and Sardinia, regions with special statutes, the administrative vote is set for 10 and 11 October and the ballots for 24 and 25 October. In Trentino Alto Adige, on the other hand, the vote will be held on 10 October with a possible ballot scheduled for 24 October.

As soon as the polls are closed, the counting of the ballots will begin, while the first exit polls will be available immediately after the closing of the polling stations.

Administrative elections are held according to an electoral law with majority system: the candidate who obtains the 50% plus one of the consents, otherwise it goes to the ballot (which will eventually be held on 17 and 18 October 2021) between the two most voted. This rule applies to municipalities with more than 15 thousand inhabitants: for the other municipalities, however, the candidate for mayor who gets one more vote wins.

Each voter can express their preference by making a mark on the first name of the candidate for mayor: in this case the vote will go solely and exclusively to him.

Alternatively, you can vote on one of the lists linked to the candidate for mayor: thus preference will go to both the list and the mayor that that party supports. Also expected disjoint vote: citizens can cross on their card the name of a candidate for mayor and then the symbol of a list that does not support him. To vote, you must present yourself at the polling station with an identity document and the electoral card (here the information on how to renew it). The Green Pass is not mandatory, while it is necessary to wear a mask, respect the rules of social distancing, sanitize your hands before voting, and it is absolutely forbidden to go to the polling station if the body temperature exceeds 37.5 ° or if you are obliged to comply with a quarantine period.

