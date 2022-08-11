“Some teams could drastically get the project wrong”. James Allison, former technical director of Ferrari now in force at Mercedes (although he was not 100% involved in the project linked to the W13), last winter he launched this warning concerning the traps of the 2022 regulation characterized by the return of the ground effect. Allison’s words have not been disregarded, but the ‘victims’ of this prophecy are in the order McLaren, Mercedes and AlphaTauri.

In fact, these three teams have collected fewer points on average than themselves in mid-season by comparing the balance sheets for 2021 and 2022 when the summer break arrives. In 2022 two more races have already been played than in 2021 when the Circus went on vacation after ‘just’ eleven races against the thirteen already staged due to a calendar that had to take into account the World Cup scheduled in Qatar for the first time in December in the European winter.

Taking into account all the points offered by Bahrain at the Hungaroring la Ferrari scored 10.88 points more per race. Behind him in second place is Red Bull, dominating the Constructors’ classification in front of the Scuderia di Maranello. In third and fourth place are Alfa Romeo and Haas, returning from a 2021 of great suffering ended respectively in ninth and tenth place in the ranking reserved for teams. Although the Ferrari power unit has highlighted problems in terms of reliability, certainly these two teams have benefited like the official team from the leap in performance of the engine built in Maranello to climb the ranking that currently sees Alfa Romeo sixth and Haas seventh.

The group of stables closes idle the Alpine, but the difference is minimal compared to 2021, or just over half points per race. Williams opens the list of teams in the passive, followed by Aston Martin. The AlphaTauri season was definitely negative, just eighth in the Constructors’ standings. The ground effect for now has been indigestible, however, especially at Mercedes and McLaren. The Woking team, in fact, averaged 7.5 points less per race than in 2021, a huge amount.

Ranking of the average points obtained in the race by comparing the first half of the 2021 season and the first half of 2022

1) Ferrari +10.88 points

2) Red Bull +6.70 points

3) Alfa Romeo +3.65 points

4) Haas +2.61 points

5) Alpine +0.61 points

6) Williams -0.66 points

7) Aston Martin -2.82 points

8) AlphaTauri -4.10 points

9) Mercedes -4.15 points

10) McLaren -7.60 points