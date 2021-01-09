The Earth observation program Copernicus noted that the temperature recorded in the year 2020 equaled the records of 2016 as the warmest period in the world. In addition, the decade from 2010 to 2020 is considered the warmest globally.

The report reveals that in 2020 the average temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius warmer than the average reached between 1981 and 2010. Furthermore, this was 1.25 degrees above the average for the pre-industrial period between 1850 and 1900.

The Arctic and northern Siberia were the areas that warmed faster than the rest of the planet as a whole. According to the report, some parts of these regions averaged above 6 degrees Celsius relative to the 30-year average used as the basis for the study.

What are the differences between weather and climate?

When researchers refer to global warming, they take into account the climate or the average daily values ​​of temperature, rainfall and others, in a given place over a long period of time.

But the Copernicus report wasn’t just limited to temperature studies. This revealed that during the past year there was an increase in the impact produced by climate change on the planet.

In this sense, the study reveals that the concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased at an approximate rate of 2.3 particles per million (ppm) with a maximum of 431 ppm during the month of May.

“The key here is, every year and as quickly as possible, to reduce the amount of gases that we emit in order to decrease the amount that we actually add to the atmosphere,” said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist at Copernicus.

The data issued generates a call for attention to achieve faster action in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the provisions of the Paris Agreement that seeks to avoid controlling greenhouse gas emissions in order to to reduce the impact on the planet.

The agreement, signed by various governments in 2015, hopes to limit the increase in temperature to below two degrees Celsius and bring it as close as possible to 1.5 degrees.

An active fire season in the Arctic

The Arctic region had an active and unusual wildfire season. The first fires were detected in May and continued throughout the summer until well into the fall.

Due to this situation, in the Arctic Circle the fires released up to 244 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2020. A record figure and a third higher than the record reached in 2019.

The report reveals that, during the second half of the year, Arctic ice was significantly lower than the traditional average for this time. In July and October, the smallest extent of sea ice on record was recorded.

Overall, the Northern Hemisphere experienced above-average temperatures during 2020 while some areas of the Southern Hemisphere reported below-average temperatures.

“Although carbon dioxide concentrations have risen slightly less in 2020 than in 2019, this is no cause for celebration. Until global emissions are reduced to zero, carbon dioxide will continue to accumulate and drive climate change,” he said Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Watch Service.

Additionally, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Integrated Carbon Observation System estimated that in 2020 there was a reduction of around 7% in carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the consumption of fossil fuels due to the general decline in mobility.

With EFE and Reuters