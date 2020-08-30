The All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics announced that the 2020 Russian Cup has been moved to Moscow, reports RIA News.

It is reported that in Alushta there is no possibility of providing the necessary conditions for the accommodation of participants, which are mandatory in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations.

Earlier it was reported that the tournament will be held from 19 to 23 September in Alushta. All-Russian competitions “Young gymnasts” and “Hope of Russia” were also to be held in Alushta.

The dates of the competition will be announced later.

Earlier it was reported that Russia did not apply for the participation of the national team in the European Championship in Kiev due to the fact that the organizers of the tournament put forward conditions unacceptable for Russian athletes.

Recall that the European Championship in Kiev is to be held on November 26-29. According to the European Gymnastics Union, athletes from 39 countries are planning to participate in it.