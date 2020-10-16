The Kings Felipe and Letizia, together with the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía, preside this Friday, from 6.30 pm, the ceremony of delivery of the Princess of Asturias Awards 2020, a celebration that in its fortieth edition is celebrated with reduced capacity and strict security measures to avoid the risk of contagion from the coronavirus. The ceremony has been moved to the Covadonga Hall of the Reconquista Hotel in Oviedo, where Queen Sofía has a box for this gala. On this occasion, in the absence of several winners, throughout the ceremony the awards ceremony will be interspersed with the traditional speeches with messages recorded by the winners who have not attended. Follow the ceremony directly from EL PAÍS.