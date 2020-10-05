On October 5, the so-called Nobel Week started. The names of the first 2020 Nobel Prize winners in physiology and medicine were announced on Monday. In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, virologists became the heroes of the day. They are 85-year-old American virologist and physician Harvey Jay Olter, 67-year-old British scientist Michael Houghton and 68-year-old American virologist Charles M. Rice. They are honored for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The official statement says the scientists “have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world.”

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus. pic.twitter.com/MDHPmbiFmS – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

The scientists will share the cash prize, which this year is SEK 10 million (about $ 1.12 million). The Prize in Physiology and Medicine is awarded by the Royal Karolinska Medical and Surgical Institute in Stockholm and has 50 members of the Nobel Assembly.

Last year, the British scientist Sir Peter Ratcliffe and two Americans, William Calin and Gregg Semenza, were laureates of the Medicine and Physiology Prize, awarded since 1901. They figured out how living cells react to the presence of oxygen and adapt to its level.

On October 6, the laureates in the field of physics will be named, on October 7 – chemistry. On October 8, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced, on October 9 – the Nobel Peace Prize. On October 12, the winner of the Swedish National Bank Prize in Economics in memory of Alfred Nobel (unofficially called the “Nobel Prize in Economics”) will be announced.

Earlier, as reported by “FACTS”, the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in the format of the Nobel Prize ceremony. Medals and diplomas will be given to laureates in their countries, most likely through embassies or universities. The traditional Nobel Prize ceremony and Nobel banquet at the Stockholm City Hall are canceled.

Photo NobelPrize.com

116

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter