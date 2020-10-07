On October 7, Nobel Week continued with the announcement of the names of the prize winners in the field of chemistry.

As reported on the official website Nobelprize.com, they were two women, biochemists – 51-year-old Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and 56-year-old American Jennifer Doudna. The award was presented “for the development of a genome editing method.” Working together, they discovered one of the most important tools in gene technology: the CRISPR / Cas9 genetic scissors. Using them, researchers can alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision.

Until now, only five women have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry – Marie Curie in 1911, her daughter Irene Joliot-Curie in 1935, Dorothy Crowfoot Godgkin in 1964, Ada Yonath in 2009 and Frances Arnold in 2018. m.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to American physicist John Goodenough, British chemist Stanley Whittingham and Japanese chemist Akira Yoshino. They were recognized for developing lithium-ion batteries, one of the world’s most widely used renewable power sources.

Previously announced the 2020 Nobel Prize winners in physics, as well as in physiology and medicine.

229

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter