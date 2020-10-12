Nobel Week has ended in Stockholm. The last, by tradition, were announced the names of the winners of the Swedish National Bank Prize for Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel. Informally, it is called the Nobel Prize in Economics, although, unlike other awards, this prize is not the legacy of Alfred Nobel. It was established only in 1968.

The decision was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. This year’s award will be shared by American economists – 72-year-old Paul R. Milgrom and 83-year-old Robert Wilson – for “improving auction theory and inventing new auction formats.” As the official statement says, “They not only explained how auctions work and why bidders behave in certain ways, but also used their theoretical discoveries to invent completely new auction formats for selling goods and services.”

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tBAblj1xf8 – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2020

In 2019, the Economics Prize was awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer – “for an experimental approach to the fight against global poverty”.

Earlier, the Nobel Prize winners for 2020 in the field of physiology and medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize laureate became known.

Medals and diplomas this year will be handed over to laureates in their countries, most likely through embassies or universities. The traditional Nobel Prize ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo, as well as the Nobel Banquet at the Stockholm City Hall, which is traditionally held on December 10 on the day of Alfred Nobel’s death, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

126

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter