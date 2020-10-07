Two American scientists, Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and a British one, Michael Houghton, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus on Monday, according to has announced the jury from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, responsible for the award. Hepatitis C is one of the happiest stories in modern science. Before the breakthroughs by Alter, Rice and Houghton, hepatitis A and B viruses were known, but most cases caused by blood transfusions remained unexplained, the jury noted. “The discovery of the hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining chronic hepatitis cases and made it possible to analyze blood and develop new drugs that have saved millions of lives,” the Karolinska Institute scientists have proclaimed.

Although alcoholism and other factors also cause hepatitis, the main causes of liver inflammation are viruses. The hepatitis A virus generates an acute form of the disease and is usually transmitted through contaminated food or water. Hepatitis arising after contact with other people’s blood – caused by viruses B and C – is usually chronic and, if left untreated, can degenerate into cirrhosis or even cancer. The American Doctor Baruch blumberg He has already won the 1976 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering the hepatitis B virus in 1965.

The virologist Harvey J. Alter (New York, 1935) and his colleagues at the US National Institutes of Health realized in the late 1970s that, despite blood tests to rule out samples infected with hepatitis A and B viruses, there were patients who continued to suffer from inflammation of their livers after receiving a blood transfusion. His pioneering experiments showed that the blood of these chronic hepatitis patients transmitted the same disease to chimpanzees. The scientific community began to refer to this enigmatic disorder as “hepatitis not A and not B”. Everything pointed to the culprit being an unknown virus.

After a decade without results, the British virologist Michael Houghton achievement in 1989 isolating the genetic sequence of the virus in the blood of infected chimpanzees in the laboratories of the American pharmaceutical company Chiron. The virus belonged to the family of flaviviruses, such as dengue and Zika. They named it the hepatitis C virus. The virologist Charles M. Rice (Sacramento, 1952) completed the investigation at Washington University in St. Louis, by providing definitive proof that the virus caused hepatitis, through new experiments in chimpanzees. Alter, Rice and Houghton will now share the 10 million Swedish Nobel crowns, about 950,000 euros. With them three, 222 researchers –95% men– have been recognized since 1901 with this award in the category of Medicine.

The World Health Organization estimates that in 2016 about 400,000 people died due to the hepatitis C virus. In Spain, the most common transmission routes have been injections with contaminated needles, especially in heroin addicts, and blood transfusions prior to 1990. Modern antiviral drugs – such as sofosbuvir, synthesized in 2007 and approved in 2013– they can cure more than 95% of cases, but their price is unaffordable in many countries. Doctors Without Borders and other organizations have denounced in recent years the “exorbitant prices” of sofosbuvir, patented by the US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, which also owns remdesivir, an antiviral that reduces the average recovery time of patients with covid by four days.

A curative treatment for hepatitis C cost about 50,000 euros per patient in Spain in 2014, although now its price is around 7,000 euros thanks to the negotiation of the health authorities, according to the doctor Javier García-Samaniego, head of the Section of Hepatology of the Madrid hospital La Paz. Generic versions of this same drug can be purchased outside of Europe for less than 75 euros, according to Doctors Without Borders.

García-Samaniego celebrates the award of the Nobel Prize for “a great success story in Medicine.” The doctor, coordinator of the Alliance for the Elimination of Viral Hepatitis in Spain, hopes that the circle will soon close and, after the identification of the virus 30 years ago and the subsequent development of curative treatments, the pathogen will disappear. “I hope and wish to also attend its elimination in our country. The models predict that this great milestone will happen in 2024, and I am convinced that we can achieve it if we do the necessary tasks in terms of screening and prevention, ”he says.

“Let’s hope that the concentration of efforts around covid-19 does not distract us or delay us in this goal. The history of hepatitis C is a success story that, in this pandemic year, should help us to remember that the commitment to science and research is the best possible way to tackle public health problems ”, reflects García-Samaniego .

