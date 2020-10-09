On October 9, the Nobel Committee in Oslo, the Norwegian capital, announced the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. It was the World Food Program (WFP).

It is the world’s largest humanitarian organization providing about 4 million tons of food annually. It was founded in 1963 as the food aid body of the UN system. She is charged with helping the poor in developing countries while fighting hunger and poverty. It uses food aid to promote economic and social development.

Last year, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali became the Nobel laureate, who signed a peace agreement with his Eritrean counterpart Isaiah Aferki, ending the 20-year war between the two countries.

318 candidates nominated for the Peace Prize this year. 211 of them are individuals, 107 are organizations.

The favorites of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 were the Committee to Protect Journalists, the World Health Organization, Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny poisoned by Novichok, a student of the Sudanese International University Alaa Salah – a symbol of the protests that led to the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, Swedish eco-activist Greta Tunberg , Chinese public figure and economist Ilham Tohti, who defends the rights of the Uyghur people and was sentenced to life in prison in China.

Earlier, Nobel Prize winners were announced in literature, chemistry, physics, as well as in the field of physiology and medicine.

1

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter