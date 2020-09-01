The Boston Celtics dealt a serious blow in the first stake of their semifinal tie against the Toronto Raptors. The champions fell with a crash and must overcome the tie to be able to revalidate the ring. In the other semifinal in the East, the Het did the same with the Bucks. The Wisconsin are going to have to suffer if they want to eliminate the Miami Heat. On this side of the draw, only the Magic were able not to lose the tie 4-0, the remaining 3 first-round ties were resolved on the fast track.

For its part, this weekend the first 2 qualifying rounds in the West have been resolved. Both Lakers and Clippers sealed their place in the semifinals, after getting rid of the Blazers in 5 games in the case of Vogel’s, and in 6 to the Mavericks, in that of Rivers. By cons, The Jazz let slip the 1-3 they had in favor against the Nuggets and the tie must be resolved in the seventh game. The other tie that remains to be resolved in the West is the one between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Those of D’Antoni managed to prevail with solvency in the fifth game but the Thunder have equalized in the sixth with a great Chris Paul. This is the table and the schedules of the 2020 playoffs, the fight for the title in the NBA 2019-20.

PLAY IN OF THE WEST CONFERENCE

Portland Trail Blazers 126-Memphis Grizzlies 122

PLAYOFFS WEST CONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (1) – BLAZERS (8)

Match 1: Los Angeles Lakers 93-Portland Trail Blazers 100 (0-1)

Match 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111-Portland Trail Blazers 88 (1-1)

Match 3: Portland Trail Blazers 108-Los Angeles Lakers 116 (2-1)

Match 4: Portland Trail Blazers 115-Los Angeles Lakers 135 (3-1)

Match 5: Los Angeles Lakers 131 – Portland Trail Blazers 122 (4-1)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (2) – DALLAS MAVERICKS (7)

Match 1: Los Angeles Clippers 118 – Dallas Mavericks 110 (1-0)

Match 2: Los Angeles Clippers 114- Dallas Mavericks 127 (1-1)

Match 3: Dallas Mavericks 122 – Los Angeles Clippers 130 (1-2)

Match 4: Dallas Mavericks 135 – Los Angeles Clippers 133 (2-2)

Match 5: Los Angeles Clippers 154 – Dallas Mavericks 111 (3-2)

Match 6: Dallas Mavericks 97 – Los Angeles Clippers 111 (2-4)

DENVER NUGGETS (3) – UTAH JAZZ (6)

Match 1: Denver Nuggets 135- Utah Jazz 125 (1-0)

Match 2: Denver Nuggets 105 – Utah Jazz 124 (1-1)

Match 3: Utah Jazz 124 – Denver Nuggets 87 (1-2)

Match 4: Utah Jazz 129 – Denver Nuggets 127 (1-3)

Match 5: Denver Nuggets 117 – Utah Jazz 107 (2-3)

Match 6: Utah Jazz 107 – Denver Nuggets 119 (3-3)

Match 7: Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz, night of Tuesday 1 to Wednesday 2 (02:30)

HOUSTON ROCKETS (4) – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (5)

Match 1: Houston Rockets 123 – OKC Thunder 108 (1-0)

Match 2: Houston Rockets 111 – OKC Thunder 98 (2-0)

Match 3: OKC Thunder 119 – Houston Rockets 107 (2-1)

Match 4: OKC Thunder 117 – Houston Rockets 114 (2-2)

Match 5: Houston Rockets 114 – OKC Thunder 80 (3-2)

Match 6: OKC Thunder 104 – Houston Rockets 100 (2-2)

Game 7: Houston Rockets – OKC Thunder, Wednesday night 2 to Thursday 3 (03:00)

PLAYOFFS CONFERENCE EAST

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (1) – ORLANDO MAGIC (8)

Match 1: Milwaukee Bucks 110 – Orlando Magic 122 (0-1)

Match 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111 – Orlando Magic 96 (1-1)

Match 3: Orlando Magic 107 – Milawaukee Bucks 121 (2-1)

Match 4: Orlando Magic 106 – Milwaukee Bucks 121 (3-1)

Match 5: Milwaukee Bucks 118 – Orlando Magic 104 (4-1)

TORONTO RAPTORS (2) – BROOKLYN NETS (7)

Game 1: Raptors 134 – Nets 110 (1-0)

Game 2: Raptors 104 – Nets 99 (2-0)

Game 3: Nets 92 – Raptors 117 (3-0)

Game 4: Nets 122 – Raptors 150 (4-0)

BOSTON CELTICS (3) – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (6)

Game 1: Celtics 109 – Sixers 101 (1-0)

Game 2: Celtics 128 – Sixers 101 (2-0)

Game 3: Sixers 94 – Celtics 102 (3-0)

Game 4: Sixers 106 – Celtics 110 (4-0)

INDIANA PACERS (4) – MIAMI HEAT (5)

Game 1: Indiana Pacers 101 – Miami Heat 113 (0-1)

Game 2: Indiana Pacers 100 – Miami Heat 109 (0-2)

Game 3: Miami Heat 124 – Indiana Pacers 115 (0-3)

Game 4: Miami Heat 99 – Indiana Pacers 87 (4-0)

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (1) – MIAMI HEAT (5)

Match 1: Milwaukee Bucks 104 – Miami Heat 115 (0-1)

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks – Miami Heat, Wednesday night 2 to Thursday 3 (00:30)

Game 3: Miami Heat – Milwaukee Bucks, night from Friday 4 to Saturday 5 (00:30)

Game 4: Miami Heat – Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday 6 (9:30 pm)

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks – Miami Heat, night from Monday 7 to Tuesday 8 (00:30) *

Game 6: Miami Heat – Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday night 9 to Thursday 10 (time to be determined) *

Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat, night from Friday 11 to Saturday 12 (time to be determined) *

* If necessary



TORONTO RAPTORS (2) – BOSTON CELTICS (3)

Match 1: Toronto Raptors 94 – Boston Celtics 112 (0-1)

Game 2: Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics, night of Tuesday 1 to Wednesday 2 (23:30)

Game 3: Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors, night of Thursday 3 to Friday 4 (00:30)

Game 4: Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors, night of Friday 4 to Saturday 5 (00:30)

Game 5: Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics, night from Sunday 6 to Monday 7 (00:30) *

Game 6: Boston Celtics – Toronto Raptors, Tuesday night 8 to Wednesday 9 (time to be determined) *

Game 7: Toronto Raptors – Boston Celtics, night of Thursday 10 to Friday 11 (time to be determined) *

* If necessary