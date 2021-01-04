One day, the city and life changed scenery. The man disappears in the silence of confinement. Shops and restaurants are closing, time stands still, it is the new face of France. Nature has taken over, the grass grows through the cement and the birds are heard again. The ducks cross the ring road under good escort and in the creeks of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), the whale dares to approach the coasts.



Then space and time became limited: on the beaches, tourists must organize themselves to enjoy a few hours of freedom. Freedom is to be regained, we must learn barrier people. Daily life is turned upside down, as evidenced by crowded supermarkets and devastated shelves. The mask is now part of the decor, life is inscribed behind a mask or a glass to protect the weakest.

