Undoubtedly, 2020 will be remembered by some generations as the worst year of their lives and not only for coronavirus pandemic, but also by the wildfires of Australia or the presidential elections of the United States, all these events mark game 2020game.io for browsers.

The game was developed by Max garkavyy, who took six months to finish, as explained in the final screen, and made it available to users in early January, free of charge, to play in any browser.

2020game.io is a platform game with very simple controls which resembles the classic Mario Bros.

With the keyboard arrows or the classic WASD and the space bar, the user can move from left to right and jump to avoid all kinds of obstacles before finishing the adventure.

Part of the year 2019 and quickly immersed in 2020, with the fires in Australia, before moving to the pandemic, the quarantine and other highlights of the year such as the race in the United States presidential elections between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

It also offers a tour of other events that marked the year away from the pandemic: 5G and the theory that spread the Covid-19, the protests for the crime of George Floyd within the framework of the movement Black Lives Matter or the fury he had TikTok are some of the protagonists of 2020game.io.

2020game.io was well received by users, who expressed their favorable opinions on Twitter, and Max Garkavyy has already received more than $ 15,000 in donations to continue developing games.