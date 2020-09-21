In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the United States Academy of Television Arts and Sciences decided to go ahead with the 2020 Emmy ceremony, with comedian and presenter Jimmy Kimmel as host of a strange gala with all the candidates in their houses. In comedy, the great winner has been Schitt’s Creek, with a total of nine awards. In the miniseries category, Watchmen has accumulated a total of 11 statuettes, including best fiction. And in drama, it was time to Succession.
Drama series
Comedy series
Miniseries
Lead actor in drama
Leading Actress in Drama
Drama Supporting Actor
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – WINNER
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Jeffrey Wrigh (Westworld)
Drama Supporting Actress
Comedy Lead Actor
Comedy Lead Actress
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
- Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracy Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Comedy Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
- Sterling K. Brown (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
- William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
- Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
- Tony Shalhoub (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Comedy supporting actress
- Alex Borstein (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
- D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
- Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
- Marin Hinkle (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
- Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER
- Octavia Spencer (Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman)
- Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Supporting actor in a television movie or miniseries
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen I (Watchmen) – WINNER
- Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
- Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Uzo Aduba (Mrs America) – WINNER
- Toni Collette (Believe me)
- Margo Martindale (Mrs America)
- Jean Smart (Watchmen)
- Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
- Tracey Ullman (Mrs America)
Best Drama Direction
- Benjamin Caron for The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs for The Crown
- Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland
- Mimi Leder for The Morning Show
- Alik Shakarov by Ozark
- Ben Semanoff for Ozark
- Andrij Parekh for Succession – WINNER
- Mark Mylod for Succession
Best Directing for a Limited Series or Movie for Television
- Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
- Lenny Abrahamson for Normal People
- Maria Schrader by Unorthodox – WINNER
- Nicole Kassell for Watchmen
- Steph Green by Watchmen
- Stephen Williams for Watchmen
Best Comedy Direction
- Matt Shakman for The Great
- Amy Sherman-Palladino by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Daniel Palladino by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Gail Mancuso for Modern Family
- Ramy Youssef by Ramy
- Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
- James Burrows for Will & Grace
Best Drama Screenplay
- Thomas Schnauz for Better Call Saul
- Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul
- Peter Morgan for The Crown
- Chris Mundy for Ozark
- John Shiban by Ozark
- Miki Johnson for Ozark
- Jesse Armstrong for Succession – WINNER
Best Miniseries Screenplay
- Tanya Barfield for Mrs America
- Sally Rooney and Alice Birch for Normal People
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman for Believe Me
- Anna Winger by Unorthodox
- Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for Watchmen – WINNER
Best Comedy Screenplay
- Michael Schur for The Good Place
- Tony McNamara for The Great
- Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
- David West Read by Schitt’s Creek
- Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil for What We Do in the Shadows
- Paul Simms for What We Do in the Shadows
- Stefani Robinson for What We Do in the Shadows
