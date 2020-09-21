In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the United States Academy of Television Arts and Sciences decided to go ahead with the 2020 Emmy ceremony, with comedian and presenter Jimmy Kimmel as host of a strange gala with all the candidates in their houses. In comedy, the great winner has been Schitt’s Creek, with a total of nine awards. In the miniseries category, Watchmen has accumulated a total of 11 statuettes, including best fiction. And in drama, it was time to Succession.

Drama series

Comedy series

Miniseries

Lead actor in drama

Leading Actress in Drama

Drama Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – WINNER

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jeffrey Wrigh (Westworld)

Drama Supporting Actress

Comedy Lead Actor

Comedy Lead Actress

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracy Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Comedy Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Sterling K. Brown (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Tony Shalhoub (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER

Octavia Spencer (Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting actor in a television movie or miniseries

Yahya Abdul-Mateen I (Watchmen) – WINNER

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Uzo Aduba (Mrs America) – WINNER

Toni Collette (Believe me)

Margo Martindale (Mrs America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs America)

Best Drama Direction

Benjamin Caron for The Crown

Jessica Hobbs for The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland

Mimi Leder for The Morning Show

Alik Shakarov by Ozark

Ben Semanoff for Ozark

Andrij Parekh for Succession – WINNER

Mark Mylod for Succession

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Movie for Television

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson for Normal People

Maria Schrader by Unorthodox – WINNER

Nicole Kassell for Watchmen

Steph Green by Watchmen

Stephen Williams for Watchmen

Best Comedy Direction

Matt Shakman for The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Daniel Palladino by The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Gail Mancuso for Modern Family

Ramy Youssef by Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy for Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

James Burrows for Will & Grace

Best Drama Screenplay

Thomas Schnauz for Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan for The Crown

Chris Mundy for Ozark

John Shiban by Ozark

Miki Johnson for Ozark

Jesse Armstrong for Succession – WINNER

Best Miniseries Screenplay

Tanya Barfield for Mrs America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch for Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman for Believe Me

Anna Winger by Unorthodox

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for Watchmen – WINNER

Best Comedy Screenplay