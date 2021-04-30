Hassan Al-Mukhtar was born

Was 2020 the worst year in history? A question asked by many last year, after the outbreak of the Corona epidemic imposed panic and panic, severe suffering and suffering, and record numbers of injuries and deaths, on a global scale! It is a question that seems to have kept repeating itself in a renewed way, in all the grim moments that humanity has gone through in its recorded history! People had already asked a century ago, from now, whether 1918 was really the worst in the history of humanity, after the outbreak of the Spanish flu, in a world that suffered, at that time, the last horrors of the First World War, taking the lives of nearly 50 million people, and infecting 500 million Others, too, have added to the tens of millions who have been crushed by the brutal cogs of war in the massacres of their dangerous trenches and their grave evils.

From the wards of the 1918 Spanish flu victims

Centuries ago, many thought that the year 1347 AD was the worst, but rather the year of the end of the world, after the sweeping plague “black death” that started from Mongolia, spread to all continents of the ancient world, destroyed entire medieval societies, and left cities and regions completely empty of people, And it claimed the lives of nearly a quarter – or a third – of the population of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as tens of millions more in the rest of the world!

The Arab historian, Allama Ibn Khaldun, wrote in his book “Introduction” an accurate description of some of the devastating effects of this disaster, which he was an eyewitness to, and in which most of his family members and his professors died. The fourteenth AD »from the sweeping plague, which reviled nations, went with the people of the generation, folded many of the virtues of construction and erased them, and came to states at the time of their age and reached the goal of their extent, so it reduced their shadows, lost their limits, weakened their authority, and led to the disappearance and decay of their conditions And urbanization was abolished by the destruction of human beings, the cities and factories were devastated, the paths and landmarks were studied, homes and homes were vacated, states and tribes weakened, and the inhabitants changed .. as if the tongue of the universe in the world called for lethargy and constriction, so he took the initiative to answer »!

But the year that most historians and contemporary scientific researchers are almost unanimous in describing as it was really the worst year in known human history is the year 536 AD, without a doubt .. Among these scientists is a research team led by a medieval studies scientist, Michael McCormack, who arrived in 2018 to That 536 AD was truly, by all accounts, “the worst year in human history”!

The plague ravaged entire cities and communities in 1347

But what happened, in detail, in this year of disasters, hardships, calamities, troubles, and distress … but what did not happen at all ?!

At the beginning of 536 AD, as researchers from Harvard University found, a massive volcanic eruption occurred, most likely in Iceland, whose cloud rose nearly 50 km in the sky! And it may have coincided with it or was also followed directly by two other very large eruptions in each of the famous Karakta volcano in Indonesia, and another volcano in El Salvador in Central America, according to other scientific studies, and all of this led to the equivalent effect of a nuclear winter, which raised in the atmosphere of ash and lava The detonation of 2,000 atomic bombs is equivalent to the Hiroshima bomb, according to David Key, a geologist who has closely studied this phenomenon. Thus, the skies of most parts of the world were covered with a black cloud of dry fog and dense darkness, which blocked the sun’s light in a frightening way. The Byzantine historian Procopius recorded about the year 536 AD in his report on the wars with the Wandals: “During this year there were terrible sorrow and ominous portions. Because the sunlight lost its luster … and it looked as if it was in a continuous eclipse! And the Byzantine news reporter Michel Al-Suri recorded that “the sunlight was obscured for nearly 18 months, with the exception of a few hours of scarce light.” The Roman statesman Cassiodorus also stated that “the sunlight was very weak, and the crops were completely rotten.” All this resulted in the continuation of what looks like a permanent night, and the temperatures fell dramatically, and heavy snow fell at the height of the summer in India, China, and Korea! Contemporary researchers have considered, based on recent climate and geological studies, that 536 AD was really the coldest during the past 2,500 years!

In addition to climatic disasters, 536 AD witnessed destructive famines and conflicts

All these extreme weather phenomena led to the death of livestock and fish, the corruption of crops and fruits on the largest scale, or the lack thereof, and then the spread of severe famines all over the world, and all this coincided with the borrowing of severe wars and devastating conflicts. And because the bad years and calamities do not come individually, the epidemic also spread rapidly, known as the “Plague of Justinian”, relative to the Byzantine Emperor at that time, who spent between the years 541 AD and 549 AD on tens of millions in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and other regions. And the person, at that time, was facing the spread of the epidemic in the open, missing all forms of support, solidarity and cooperation, without the presence of the slightest medicine, sterilizer, muzzle, or food, or even an understanding of the nature of the disease or its causes! Worst of all, the victims of Justinian’s plague were most of them afflicted with utter insanity, and mentally disconnected from reality, before they died in the most horrific and ugliest state, after 3 days, in the end!

All these disasters would not have passed, in succession, without, of course, having disastrous socio-historical, global, and disastrous repercussions, as famine, conflicts and destructive plague triggered the last nail in the coffin of the Byzantine and Sassanid empires together, and their subsequent repercussions contributed to their complete rapid collapse in the end . The disasters that began in 536 AD also led to the migration of entire nations and peoples wandering across the continents in search of escape or food, spreading on their way an overwhelming atmosphere of barbarism, plunder, turmoil, chaos and conflicts everywhere. Soon, historical societies were torn apart, and peoples became extinct forever. It took several decades to contain the humanitarian repercussions of the disasters of 536 AD, and the consequences of their devastating climatic and natural effects extended, subsequently, nearly a full century.