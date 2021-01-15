The mercury continues to rise, it is now almost a habit: each year sets a new record. The year 2020 has surpassed that established in 2016, which was already exceptional… In apotheosis of a decade of record temperatures. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency, consolidated five international databases in a report released on January 14.

These scorching temperatures were reached even as the end of 2020 was marked by a La Niña episode of high amplitude, a natural oceanic phenomenon of cooling of the equatorial waters of the Pacific which decreases the global temperature of the planet. Conversely, in 2016, a very intense El Niño episode had accentuated the warming. “It is therefore evident that human-induced climate change is now as powerful as the force of nature,” WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

According to the WMO, the remarkable characteristics of the year 2020 are a persistent heat and forest fires in Siberia, the small extent of the Arctic sea ice and a record hurricane season in the Atlantic “This year has been a very striking about what it’s like to live under some of the most severe effects of climate change that we’ve predicted, ”said Lesley Ott, of the Goddard Center at NASA. “It’s not the new normal. It’s a prelude to what will follow, ”warned Gavin Schmidt, director of the Institute for Space Studies at the Goddard Center at NASA.

The year 2020 ended at 1.25 ° C above the pre-industrial period, “and we are already witnessing unprecedented extreme weather phenomena in all regions and on all continents”, noted the Secretary General of the ‘UN, Antonio Guterres. “Making peace with nature is the great mission of our century. It must be the absolute priority of everyone, everywhere in the world, ”insisted the UN chief.

The Paris agreement aims to keep global warming well below + 2 ° C, if possible +1.5 ° C by 2100. But according to the WMO, there is at least a one in five chance that it will by 2024, the temperature increase occasionally exceeds 1.5 ° C. “We are heading towards a catastrophic increase in temperature of 3 to 5 degrees during the 21st century,” Antonio Guterres warned. And new record years …