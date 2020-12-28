This year has not been very good for the film industry. First there was the investigation of brother-nephew and then drugs case and many arrests. Amidst all this, many actors were also in the discussion due to their girlfriends. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was also arrested in the drugs case.

Arjun Rampal

Film actor Arjun Rampal remained in discussion due to his girlfriend. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriela Demetriadis was named after a drug case. In fact, the NCB arrested Gabriella’s brother Agicillos from Lonavala in October in a drug case. After this, the agency investigating the drugs case, NCB, has also interrogated Gabriela Demetriadis and Arjun Rampal.

Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was very painful for Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June in Mumbai. His body was found hanging in a house in Mumbai. Riya Chakraborty, who was his girlfriend after the death, came under the scanner. CBI also interrogated Riya deeply. After this, the investigation was conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau and finally Riya was arrested in the case of drugs. Riya, who was Sushant’s girlfriend, was also accused of misusing Sushant’s money.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was in discussion with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Although their relationship is old but such news also came out that soon both of them are going to get married. But till now there has been no talk about the marriage from both. In September, news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting corona infected, after which both of them quarantined themselves. Later the report of both came negative.

After this, in an interview, Malaika Arora has also revealed that she was quarantine with Arjun Kapoor during the lockdown and that time was the most special. Recently, pictures of both of them from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh were also revealed.

Tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni never publicly confirmed their relationship, but according to media reports, the two are dating each other. Before the lockdown, pictures of Tiger’s direction outside his house along with Disha Patni also went viral on social media. Recently both have been spotted in Dubai.

