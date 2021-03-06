It is not a new matter for the United Arab Emirates to achieve a significant and remarkable advantage in the global competitiveness indicators. However, what deserves attention this time is its ability to overcome the challenges created by the Corona pandemic globally, by being able to enhance its global position in the competitiveness indicators issued by entities And several specialized institutions.

Documentation of global competitiveness indicators, during the year 2020, recently carried out by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, showed that the UAE has achieved a package of achievements in many sectors, which strengthened the country’s position and made it accept the next fifty years, and it is reassuring that the first fifty years of its life It was full of bids and achievements that were based on well-thought-out plans and long-term strategies, which contributed to achieving all these successes. This documentation, which was recently carried out by the Center, indicated that the UAE was ranked in 2020, according to the major international institutions specialized in measuring economic performance, within the world’s top ten club in 24 indicators of economic competitiveness indicators, and others related to business practice indicators.

In both the Global Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, the Global Competitiveness Report (4.0) issued by the World Economic Forum, and the Prosperity Index published by the Legatum Institute, the UAE has occupied the global leader in several competitive indicators, including the partnership The government and private sectors, the low rate of inflation and terms of trade exchange, the few threats to change the location of business on the economy, the lack of tax evasion, the lack of waste in government spending, and other indicators. In the same year, the UAE also acquired advanced international positions in the business practice sector, placing it within the top club, within the indicators of corporate resilience, ease of doing business, the state of developing economic clusters, total domestic savings, areas of parallel economy, availability of opportunities and the absence of threats, and the country’s reputation abroad.

All the successes achieved in global competitiveness indicators over the past year were thanks to the leadership’s ambitious vision of strengthening the country’s economic presence at the international level, as the national agenda for the “UAE Vision 2021” aimed to put the country on a development path that would turn it into a capital of economy, tourism and trade for more than two billion A person, through the transformation into an economy based on knowledge and innovation, that achieves prosperity and sustainable growth, through a competitive strategy that supports the national march of development and enhances the state’s regional and international competitiveness within a framework governed by a set of flexible legislation, wise policies, and international best practices.

Since its inception, the UAE has been built on great ambitions, through which it seeks a set of strategic objectives, which are based on real human wealth that reaches through its knowledge and skills capabilities to raise productivity and enhance the growth of the economy in all its sectors. In addition to the availability of a trained and qualified human element, the state has focused on building and developing several institutions that work to implement the strategic objectives contained in the economic reform plans and strategies, in accordance with international standards in governance, which raise levels of prosperity and open the doors to unprecedented development opportunities and steady growth that will reflect positively on The social and economic lives of individuals.

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.