President follows strategy, beckons more to women and young people; Poder360 compared speeches from the launch of candidacies



The president’s behavior Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to consider the suggestions made by the campaign HQ already reflected in his speech last Sunday (24.Jul.2022). In Maracanãzinho, the gymnasium where the candidate for reelection was launched, the words “young people”, “women” and “North East” were one of the most cited.

These 3 groups show less preference for Bolsonaro in the polls and were more remembered now than 4 years ago. O Power 360 compared the speeches of 2018, when Bolsonaro was made official candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSL, and of 2022, when he signed the ticket with Walter Braga Netto by the PL.

In addition to this change in focus, other changes in speech were noticeable. Bolsonaro, for example, mentioned his children and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, less. He failed to mention most of the allies at the time, with whom he broke up.

In 2022, the chief executive made a speech more based on campaign strategies to attract the electorate that usually rejects him. When he launched himself at Palácio do Planalto in 2018, the current president focused his speech on his family and allies who supported his candidacy, still, according to him, discredited.

The then deputy of the PSL dealt in particular with topics such as economy and education and mentioned by name, more frequently, 2 of the current ministers: Paulo Guedes and Augusto Heleno. At the convention that made his name official for re-election in 2022, these guidelines were replaced by positive actions by the government.

In both events, in 2018 and 2022, the Chief Executive turned his statements to 2 main mottos: patriotism and religion – he cited the words a lot. “Brazil”, “God” and “Mr”. Guedes, much mentioned in 2018, lost prominence at Sunday’s convention (July 24).

Now, in 2022, the president also failed to mention Minister Augusto Heleno. The general missed the ceremony. At the event he attended, in 2018, Heleno criticized the group formed by Centrão congressmen and made a parody of the song “Bacana Reunion (If You Scream Catch a Thief)”by Ary do Cavaco and Bebeto Di São João, singing: “If you scream, get Centrão, there won’t be a brother of mine”. The minister changed the word “thief” of the original letter by the name given to the block.

In 2018, Bolsonaro’s speech was 4,852 words, 28,003 characters long and 56 minutes long. Here’s the intact. This year, there were 5,493 words, 31,479 characters and 1 hour and 8 minutes (watch and read).

In 2018, the people most cited by Bolsonaro were: Paulo Guedes, Augusto Heleno, Janaina Paschoal, Laura (daughter) and Michelle (wife). In 2022: Teresa CristinaArthur Lira, Tarcísio de Freitas, Braga Netto (his deputy) and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president was instructed by the core of his party, the PL, to cite government achievements to attract focus groups in which he performs worse. In 2022, in contrast to the last launch of the candidacy, Bolsonaro did not name any of his children by name.

STAGE COMPOSITION

The arrangement of guests on the 2018 and 2022 stages followed the changes in the speeches.

In 2018, the list that made up the PSL stage brought together names such as Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) and Luciano Bivar (Brazil-PE Union). They broke up with Bolsonaro and left the scene. Of the children, only the eldest, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), was at Maracanãzinho this year.