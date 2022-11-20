For those who are not going to Qatar and will watch the games in their own country, expectations revolve around billion of spectators. In 2018, the global reach was 3.56 billion people around the world, more than achieved with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics –which were held in 2021 because of the pandemic, but with the 2020 kept in official name🇧🇷

In terms of audience, the 2018 World Cup final, played between France and Croatia, had an average of 517 million viewers. Considering the 64 games, the average drops to 191 million. However, it is well above, for example, that recorded in the Super Bowl, the NFL final and the biggest sporting event in the USA, in February 2022.

This year, the Brazilian team leads the chances of winning the sixth championship in the Qatar Cup, which had its opening match this Sunday (20.Nov.2022). The team coached by Tite has a 63% chance of winning. The data is from report (complete – 10 MB) produced by XP, “Esquenta para a Copa”.

The Brazilian team debuts on Thursday (24.Nov.2022), against the Serbs. The match will be played at the Lusail stadium, where the final will take place and with capacity for up to 80,000 fans. Here are the matches of the Brazilians in the group stage: