Angelique Kerber starred on Monday for the first negative surprise of the day when she fell in the first round against the American Bernarda Pera, with very bad feelings. The German, champion of the Australian Open in 2016 and former world number one, lost by a resounding 6-0 and 6-4, in just 70 minutes, before the American Bernarda Pera (26 years and 63rd in the world).

Kerber had not played badly at all in the Grampians Trophy, a tournament she played as one of the players who had to remain confined for 14 days, without leaving the room, for having been in contact with a positive case of COVID. Maria Sakkari dropped her from that extra event in the quarterfinals after the Teuton had easily beaten Jabeur. Before Pera the lights went out, made 25 errors, seven for double faults. Pera will meet Kazakh Zarina Diyas in the second round.

Osaka starts strong

Another champion, but in 2019, the Japanese Naomi Osaka, had no problem getting rid of the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, whom she beat 6-1, 6-2 in 68 minutes. Osaka won 81% of points with first serves and only committed 11 errors. She conceded a break, in the fifth game of the first set, and she added five. Now he will run into a more complicated rival a priori, the French Caroline García, who could with the Slovenian Polona Hercog (7-6 (6) and 6-3). The winner of the last edition of Roland Garros also advanced, the Polish Iga Swiatek, who beat the Dutch Rus in two sets (6-1 and 6-3). They will face the Italian Camila Giorgi on Wednesday, who beat the Kazakh Shvedova (double 6-3).

Table and results.