The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 240 thousand and 35 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours to detect early and count the new cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them, and revealed 2013 new cases of infection with the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to health care. Necessary, bringing the total number of registered cases to 438,638 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of five infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1433 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,240 new cases of those infected with the virus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 420,736 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 56,910 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to seven million and 181 thousand and 56 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 72.61 doses per 100 people.

