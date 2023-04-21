A hammer and sickle with a small stele in memory of the victims and behind it, where until ten years ago there was an eight-story building, there is an uncultivated field. This is what physically remains of Rana Plaza, the building that collapsed on the morning of April 24, 2013, killing 1,129 people and injuring more than two thousand workers. A mass of designated victims forced to work on the upper floors, despite the complaint in the previous days of obvious signs of failure which had led to the closure of the activities on the lower floors.

The lawn where Rana Plaza once stood

17 days, that’s how long it took to extract all the bodies from the rubble, a time also necessary to bring out the inhumane dynamics inside the Bengali factories to the incredulous eyes of public opinion. Here with starvation wages and unaffordable working hours, some of the main international brands were supplied by a skilled workforce at negligible costs. “We must remember – says Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh on the field in the hours following the collapse – that what happened could have been avoided”. What has been called “the deadliest structural collapse in modern history” left hundreds of survivors on the ground. In 80% of cases they are young women who, ten years later, are still dealing with that tragedy.

The memory of those long days transpires in the streets of Savar, an industrial district of Dhaka, where for decades the garment industry was one of the few sources of income for its citizens and which left behind two of the main catastrophes in the sector : Rana Plaza and the fire 5 months earlier that killed 117 people at Tazreen Fashion, another textile factory.

THE WITNESSES I have a shop nearby, when I heard the collapse I walked over and couldn’t believe my eyes. We’ve been pulling people out for days

– Mohammad – I was driving my taxi when I saw the dust and heard the screams. I transported dozens of people to the hospital that night

– Amir – That night changed our lives forever. Here in Savar we have lost more than a thousand people, but something good has come out of that tragedy

-Hasan-

The collapse was like a fuse. Starting from Bangladesh, passing through Canada up to the Vatican: thousands of people took to the streets to demand justice and shine a light on the exploitation of workers that Pope Francis himself defined as "modern slavery". "Initially – continues Kabir – the brands did not want to assume any responsibility, but they were forced by the great social push. So something has changed. Today there really are those who want to improve, but the road is still long". The road is long due to the irreconcilability between respect for workers (and the environment) and the maximization of profits intrinsic to mass production. Driven by the global climate, some of the brands involved in the massacre have sat down with the government to define a compensation system. Derisory sums for the clothing giants. And then the curtain fell and barring the help of some NGOs, the majority of survivors were left alone to heal a wounded body and often a compromised mind.

According to the report of ActionAidBangladesh published these days, the former workers of Rana Plaza suffer from back pain, leg pain and chronic headaches. This often results in the impossibility of finding a job or keeping it for long. The aspect that remains most in the shadows is that relating to mental health. Constant fear, anxious states, nightmares and mood disorders are the most common ailments among those who risked their lives in Rana Plaza with a huge impact on their ability to survive. The victims, in fact, come from the most fragile sections of society with dependent families, in which in many cases there are more victims among members of the same family unit. As in Rana Plaza, even today more than 75% of the workforce employed in the textile sector is female. It is women who drive this sector.

Discriminated for their gender, over the years female workers have been the first to pay the price for an economy based on their exploitation. It is difficult to define at which point of the production chain the vicious circle is created, but even admitting the good intentions of the owners of the companies, they collide with orders from abroad which impose the reduction of wages and the increase of working hours. A dynamic that, especially during and following the Coronavirus pandemic, fell completely on the already tired shoulders of the workers.

Long and grueling working hours have added to the decrease in wages due to the cancellation of orders or cost negotiations by the big brands. The "Money Heist" report of the Asia floor wage gives a detailed account of the impact that the policies of the big brands have had on the lives of individual workers in the main producing countries where, according to scholars, the multinationals have transferred the business risk by safeguarding their business. "The danger – concludes Kabir – is intrinsic and a consequence of the capitalist and colonial system that we are trying to overcome. Workers and owners are very distant and do not trust each other. When the big brands arrive in Bangladesh they are looking for cheaper products, they want to produce at minimum costs and this affects the workers".