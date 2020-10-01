The lawyer, who fought the case on behalf of Nirbhaya’s parents in the much-talked-about 2012 Delhi gangrape case, said that he has been summoned by the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim. However, he accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of not allowing him to meet the victim’s family.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, while speaking to the media, said on Thursday that the victim’s family wants them to stand by the law, but the administration is not allowing them to meet. Kushwaha further said – “The administration is not giving permission to meet me with the victim’s family in Hathras. It is being said that this will affect law and order. “

Here, after the medical report in the Hathras gangrape case, after the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), a new twist has emerged in this case. The ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said that the FSL report did not confirm the rape. The medical report also did not confirm the rape.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, ADG Prashant Kumar said, ‘The post-mortem of the victim’s woman took place in Delhi. The funeral was done after the consent of the family members. The post-mortem report cited the throat injury and the trauma caused by it as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the report of Forensic Science Laboratory has also been received. It clearly states that no sperm or sperm has been found in the samples that were collected. ‘

Prashant Kumar further said, ‘It is clear that such things were wrongly done by some people to create caste tension in the state. The police has taken prompt action from the beginning. Now we will take further legal action. Such people will be identified who wanted to disturb social harmony in the state and incite ethnic violence. ‘

On September 14, a young girl from village Chandpa went to the farm with her mother and according to the allegation, a young man from Sasni attacked her with a life-threatening attack. The woman had given the names of three more youths in a statement to CO Sadabad, after which the police had increased the section of gang rape in the case. The police have already arrested the four accused in this case.