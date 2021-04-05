The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 195,573 new examinations were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, to detect and count cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2012 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 472 thousand and 148 cases.

الوزارة The Ministry also announced the death of two cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1512 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

The Ministry also announced that 2,147 new cases of people infected with the virus had recovered, and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 456,747 cases.

And it announced the provision of 17,743 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that were provided until yesterday to eight million 596 thousand and 722 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine reached 86.92 doses per 100 people.

