Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli 200 match for RCB) made history as he landed on the ground at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. He became the first player to play 200 matches for any single franchise in IPL history against Punjab. He has played 185 matches in IPL for Bangalore and 15 in CL T20 so far. On this historic occasion, he said that I cannot believe that I am playing the 200th match for the team.

It is a matter of pride to play for RCB

Virat Kohli joined RCB in 2008 and has been playing for the same franchise continuously since then. He said – It was not in 2008 that it would happen. It is indeed a matter of pride for me. RCB is more than the team for me. Explain that Bangalore team is third in the table with 10 points with five wins and two defeats in seven matches. At the same time, Punjab’s team is at the bottom of eighth position with two points with one win and six defeats in seven matches.

48 runs scored in the 200th match

Not only this, Kohli also played a captaincy innings against Punjab in this match. He scored 48 runs. He faced 39 balls in his innings and hit just three fours. On the basis of this performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a target of 172 runs in front of Punjab. For the team, Chris Morris scored 25 not out from 8 balls in the last over and Isuru Udana scored 10 not out from five balls.

Thus Bangalore scored 171 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Shami and Murugan Ashwin took two wickets each for Punjab.