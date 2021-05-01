A.n Napoleon, opinions differ – especially on this and that side of the Rhine. We had once observed German tourists in front of the house where he was born in Ajaccio, marveling at the unbroken cult that the French have orchestrated around him. Anyone who has seen the two films that Arte is showing on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death can understand the passion for the genius general and dictator in the name of the Enlightenment. He gets an insight into the essence of the civilization of France and the religious celebration of the “secular” politics, which continues to disturb contemporaries.

The Franco-German cultural broadcaster couldn’t miss this day of remembrance. He is dedicating the first production of his “Grand Accord Documentaire” to him, with an annual budget of three million euros for “documentary storytelling” in the service of “bringing people closer together”. It can also consist of becoming aware of different traditions.

“Under the control of historians”

There were several projects. Mathieu Schwartz was awarded the contract for a scenario that he was able to implement together with Christian Twente (co-director of the series “The Germans”). As Schwartz says, his producer came up with the idea: Following the example of “24” and Jack Bauer, Schwartz condensed June 26, 1813, on which Napoleon and Metternich met in Dresden, into the day on which Europe’s fate was decided. Your dialogue forms the framework of this docu-drama, which it gives its continuous tension.



In front of him, Europe: Napoleon (David Sighicelli) moves armies.

:



Image: © Martin Christ





The meeting is guaranteed, its content is known – but of course not in full. The documentary filmmaker, author of a Stalin portrait, is first of all convincing with his writing qualities. He wrote his dialogue between the upstart from the people and the aristocrat Metternich “under the control of historians”.

A successor to the French kings

Within a few years Napoleon had conquered Europe from Hamburg to Barcelona, ​​from Amsterdam to Naples. The meeting with Metternich comes after the disastrous withdrawal from Russia. But Napoleon is already about to leave for Moscow again with his army. He needs Austria’s neutrality. But he turns down his offer – ultimatum – for peace. At the end of the long day the winner is Metternich. For Napoleon it is – so the title – “The beginning of the end”.



“The beginning of the end”: Metternich and Napoleon (David Sighicelli, right) fight a duel of words for almost nine hours.

:



Image: © Martin Christ





Between the dialogues, the “two directors for one film” outline the situation in Europe. They deal in detail with Napoleon’s “third Germany”, which he wants to establish as “French Germany” and a counterweight to Prussia and Austria. Napoleon does not see himself as the successor to the French kings. It ties in with Charlemagne, whose empire encompassed both countries. Like Emperor Karl, he was crowned in Aachen. He replaces the remains of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation with the Confederation of the Rhine.

The emergence of a German national feeling

In Westphalia the “Messiah of the French Revolution” tries to build a model state based on their ideas. The consequences for the population are shown in short sequences. The continental blockade leads to supply bottlenecks. The general unscrupulously sends young men to war and death. The statements of the Napoleon experts do not disturb or delay the dramaturgy. Your statements are concentrated and complement each other perfectly. Great care was taken when cutting and assembling. In one and a half hours, the viewer can get an idea of ​​the era and is “entertained” very well.



“Death has seven lives”: In contrast to Caesar, Napoleon believes himself to be immortal.

:



Image: © Tournez S’Il Vous Plaît Produc





“Napoleon raised the German question”, but “did not achieve German unification”, they say. A divided Germany remained a factor of stability in Europe and in the interests of the great powers. The rebellion against the Napoleonic dictatorship leads to the emergence of a German national feeling, commented competently and soberly by historians and journalists Günter Müchler and Johannes Willms. The philosopher Johann Gottlieb Fichte is mentioned and Heinrich von Kleist is quoted, who called for the murder of Napoleon.