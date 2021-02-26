Joseph de Maistre, so a bon mot from the historian of ideas Isaiah Berlin, may have spoken the language of the past, but the objects of his thought shone far into the future and into our present. Evidence of this importance may be the illustrious ancestral line of Maistre-Deuter, which ranges from Charles Baudelaire to Léon Bloy and Carl Schmitt to Michel Houellebecq, or as the former once put it: “Joseph de Maistre taught me to think.” his career as a Spiritus Rector of the Counter-Enlightenment was by no means mapped out. As Emil Cioran once remarked, without the French Revolution, de Maistre might have spent the contemplative existence of a Catholic provincial official and father of a family in the Alpine town of Chambéry, where he was born in 1753 as the eldest son of a middle-class family. History, or as Maistre himself would have said, “Providence,” had other plans for him.

Royalist pamphleteer

After the occupation of Savoy, which was then part of the Kingdom of Sardinia, by French troops in 1792, de Maistre had to leave home and farm and flee to Lausanne with his family from the Jacobean furor. There he began his career as a royalist pamphleteer, who understood early on that the fight against the revolution should not primarily be carried out on the street or the battlefield, but rather in the mind. It is the hour of birth of metapolitics, the term that de Maistre introduced in 1814 in his “Essai sur le principe générateur des constitutions politiques” and which, through Gramsci and de Benoist, found its way into the ideological kits of all contemporary left and right system critics. For de Maistre, the trauma of the revolution means searching for its intellectual originators and at the same time offering the disturbed guardians of the old order an appropriate reading to cope with the chaos. He thus also embodies the new type of authoritarian thinker who only really enters the historical stage at the moment when the traditional political and social order is threatened.

The main enemy was Rousseau

“You don’t get out of an ink bath unspotted”, is how de Maistre describes the pamphletist’s business: in 1797 his “Considérations sur la France” appeared, which quickly became famous and was read by Napoleon in the same year. This is where the first beginnings of his criticism of modernism can be found, which the law graduate will continue to develop into the theory of an “anti-social contract” in the course of his work. The main enemy can already be heard in this formulation: Rousseau’s theses about the state of nature and the idea of ​​political order as the result of a social contract are – alongside Protestantism – for de Maistre the devil’s stuff from which the French Revolution is knitted. In his study of sovereignty, he writes, man can never be understood as an undescribed, pre-social being. Its true state of nature consists precisely in its integration into social and historical contexts and traditions, in an order that it receives but in no way has to shape itself. Because once the spirit of the modern feasibility of all things is out of the bottle, there is nowhere to stop, the rulers and their empires overthrow the idea of ​​the availability of the political order without any transcendent reason: “Man does not respect anything that he himself created. “