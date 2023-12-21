Negotiations started with a view to 2025

The current one will expire at the end of the 2025 season Concordat Pact which regulates relations between Formula 1 and the FIA ​​and – as seen in recent weeks – political tensions between the leaders of the Circus and those of the international federation are growing. The harsh back and forth between Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Toto Wolff following official press releases – with the Dubai manager who seems increasingly on the gridiron and is disliked by both the ownership of Liberty Media and the top management of the individual teams – remember closely some clashes from the past. In fact, it is not the first time that we have heard of a possible split between F1 and FIA.

How many clashes in the past

In the 21st century the closest we came to a real split was 2009when the teams – on a war footing towards the then FIA president Max Mosley – set to work to create a real 'Super League', as they would say in football jargon, self-managed and in open competition with the series organized by the federation. The 'rebel' championship should have taken the name of Grand Prix World Championship. GPWC Holdings had actually been founded almost a decade earlier, in November 2001 by the car manufacturers then present in the Circus: BMW, DaimlerChrysler, Fiat, Ford and Renault.

2009, the year of the near split

The plan was to also put the top management of F1 itself under pressure, threatening the breakup (hypothetically expected for 2008) if the share of commercial rights reserved for the teams was not increased. However, it was only in 2009 that the threat came close to materialising.

Following the announcement by the FIA ​​of unilateral changes to the regulations for the 2010 season, including the introduction of some budget limits, the teams of what was then FOTA threatened to break away from F1. History has told us how in the end we managed to arrive at a compromise, but the split was truly one step awayso much so that on June 18, 2009, FOTA officially confirmed its intention to create a new series starting in 2010.

Round Grand Prix Circuit Date 1 Argentina Autódromo Oscar Alfredo Gálvez, Buenos Aires March 7 2 Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City March 21st 3 Spain Circuito Permanente de Jerez, Jerez April 11th 4 Portugal Algarve International Circuit, Portimão 25 April 5 San Marino Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola May 2 6 Monk Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo May 23 7 Canada Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal June 6 8 United States of America Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis June 13th 9 Great Britain Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone July 11th 10 France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Magny-Cours July 25th 11 Germany EuroSpeedway Lausitz, Klettwitz August 15th 12 Finland Helsinki Thunder, Helsinki August 29th 13 Italy Monza National Autodrome, Monza September 12th 14 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi September 26th 15 Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore October 10th 16 Japan Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka October 24 17 Australia Adelaide Street Circuit, Adelaide/

Surfers Paradise Street Circuit, Surfers Paradise November 7 The hypothetical calendar leaked by FOTA for what would have been the 2010 GPWC championship

The 'ghost' calendar

It even led to the publication of a hypothetical calendar of the new championship, deliberately leaked by FOTA following observations made by the FIA, according to which the teams would not have had a sufficient budget to create a self-managed 'world championship'. On June 23rd a was published program of 17 races which included Grands Prix on many of the tracks already used by F1 that season, with the addition of other new tracks for the category such as Helsinki Thunder, the Lausitzring and the Surfers Paradise street circuit. After a further push and pull that lasted another month and a half, on 1 August 2009 the signing of the new Concordat Pact was finally announced. The next few months will tell us whether the negotiations for the renewal at the end of 2025 will be more or less complicated.