Appeal to Hamilton

“We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton. He is an important ambassador of sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and is very well liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us“. With these words released to the news agency Reuters Llawyer Bernardo Vianaone of Felipe Massa’s lawyers in the battle that the Brazilian driver is carrying out for the reassignment of the 2008 world title, has built theyet another plot twist of a story that now has all the contours of the most classic American legal drama. The ex-Ferrari driver’s lawyers essentially ask Hamilton to certify the fact that F1 and the FIA ​​conspired to cover up the infamous Renault Crashgate at the 2008 Singapore GP, allowing Nelson Piquet to reveal the intentional accident committed by his son only a year later, so as to prevent the cancellation of the event and the non-assignment of those world championship points.

Hamilton actually recently acquired green-gold honorary citizenship, but it seems complicated to think that he could decide to help a cause that – essentially – aims to deprive him of his first world title, albeit through roundabout ways and without attributing any responsibility to him. In recent days Massa had also invoked the support from Ferrari, which for the moment, however, has not intervened in any way on the matter, except through the mouth of its team principal Frederic Vasseur, who at the time of the events was not even involved in F1. The perfect example of how twisted this situation is lies in role of Stefano Domenicali: the manager from Imola at the time of the events was number one on the Ferrari pit wall. Today, however, he is the boss of F1 and is on the opposite side of the fence.

More time given to FIA and F1

Massa’s lawyers also revealed that they were in constant contact with the FIA ​​and F1 itself, bodies to which last August 15 they had sent a letter of complaint complete with a request for compensationcompensation of “tens of millions of euros“. Viana said the pool of lawyers agreed to give F1 and the federation a further month’s extension to reply to that letter. Initially the lawyers had set the deadline for September 15th; now the deadline has been moved to mid-October. “The ball is in their court, we are waiting for their response – declared the lawyer, partner of the Vieira Rezende Advogados law firm – they asked for more time, until mid-October, and in good faith we accepted“.

“Important and Interesting Legal Issues”

The issue has now become part of daily life in the paddock, so much so that in Monza Massa himself was asked not to appear on the circuit. Furthermore, a banner supporting his legal battle was removed from the stands on a pretext. Among Massa’s consultants there is also sports law lawyer Nick de Marco, who in a written statement to Reuters reported his thoughts: “The case raises a number of very important and interesting legal questions, as well as fundamental questions of sporting integrity. I am sure that it will be of great interest not only to all motor sports fans, but to anyone interested in the fairness of sports competitions“, he added.