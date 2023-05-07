‘parallel’ championship

There is a surreal story that has been going on for more than a month now, which is developing in parallel with the current Formula 1 season and which could – at least on a theoretical level – rewrite history same as the queen category of motoring. The reference to legal battle undertaken by Felipe Massa and by a pool of lawyers hired by the Brazilian driver to try and evaluate the existence of legally feasible roads leading to the reassignment of the 2008 world title. Massa lost that championship by just one point, to the advantage of Lewis Hamilton, being cheated in the incredible finale of the Brazilian GP.

Crashgate in the crosshairs

However, what ended up in the sights of the now ex-Brazilian driver is certainly not the overtaking carried out on the last lap by Lewis Hamilton on Timo Glock – the maneuver that materially allowed the Englishman to overtake the Ferrari standard bearer in the standings – but the controversial outcome of the Singapore GP. The race is one that everyone remembers for the notorious Renault Crashgate, publicly unveiled to the eyes of the world a year later. In a recent interview Bernie Ecclestone, F1’s supreme boss at the time, admitted that all the leaders of motorsport – starting with him and the now deceased FIA president Max Mosley – were aware already at the time of the fraudulent action orchestrated by the top management of the Enstone team.

Ecclestone’s words

Felipe Massa’s action was born from those words of Ecclestone, inspired – according to the Brazilian – by a search for “justice”. The former Ferrari driver expressed his reasons in an interview with the site RacingNews365. In this brief chat, the 42-year-old Brazilian tried to answer the question that is perhaps most frequently asked when analyzing this particular story: why embark on a legal battle so many years after the disputed facts?

The reasons of Massa

Paulista’s reply to these perplexities is clear: “I don’t do it for the money. I don’t do it at all. Because that’s not my goal: I do it for justice. Not just for me, but for my friends, for my country, for my family, for Ferrari and the Ferrari fans. So in the end there are so many things at stake. Do you also know what winning a championship means for a country? That country can be developed: now we don’t have Brazilian riders racing, so there are many things to keep in mind“. On a legal level, however, Massa preferred not to comment on the next steps and chances of success of his action: “I can’t say anything about it. At the moment we are studying everything – It reaffirmed – these are the instructions I was given“.