Tomorrow is April 1st and to pay us a joking visit is 2007 FF1, an asteroid large enough to cause serious damage which will make its closest approach to Earth ever recorded, yet being in the spirit of the April Fool will not be that close, but “only” 19 times the distance between us and the moon.

Closer asteroid passes are common, but the reason this is noteworthy is not only the date of its approach, but also its size, in fact 2007 FF1 has a diameter of at least 82 meters (270 feet) and possibly up to 260 meters (660 feet) wide.

With these measures, it is potentially up to two thirds of the diameter of 99942 Apophisgenerally considered to be the asteroid at the top of our list of concerns, however we may have more accurate estimates after it has passedbut in any case, this is a big enough space rock that deserves to be kept an eye on.

The rock is small compared to the dino-killer, and certainly not big enough to end civilization, however it could wipe out a city and a lot of surrounding land if it hit the mainlandor create tsunamis on a scale humanity has never seen in the most likely case of an ocean splashdown.

This is neither the first nor the last visit of 2007 FF1

With a orbital period of 1.9 years2007 FF1 is a regular visitor in the vicinity of the Earth’s orbit, but we are often on the other side of the Sun when it approaches us, also at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers, this year’s passage is less than half the distance of its passage of 2020, then it will arrive slightly farther from Earth in 2037, after which it will not arrive within 17 million kilometers until March 2144, and not much closer then.

Even your grandchildren are unlikely to have to worry about this rock, regardless of whether or not they live in a satellite city in space or on Mars or who knows where by then (maybe we’ll be extinct by then).

Although its current orbit does not allow it to impact Earth, the gravity of the planets and the pressure of sunlight will slowly change the path of 2007 FF1, in fact like other Apollo-class asteroids, will continue to circle the inner Solar System until it encounters a planet or a close approach will radically change its orbit.

Looking far enough into the future, the odds are of an eventual collision with the Earth, Moon or Mars, and we are the biggest target in that set.

Amateur astronomers will struggle to locate it, even at its closest point, but professional observers are following its passage across the northern sky to calculate its size and orbit more precisely.

If we are to treat the 2007 FF1 as a sentient being, it would seem however that he does not know the well-established rule that early April jokes bounce. about the author of the joke after noonand Hawaii’s population aside, the world will be well past noon when the closest approach occurs at 9:35 GMT.

