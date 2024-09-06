Silent Hill 2 Remake will feature the option to remove all UI elements and add on a “90s filter”.

Developer Bloober Team confirmed the news in a recent X/Twitter post, revealing that the 90s filter includes grain effect, color correction, and screen adjustments for that “old-school experience”… even though Silent Hill 2 released in 2001.

Silent Hill 2 as it appeared in Sony's State of Play showcase in May.

The ability to remove UI elements will likely be welcome news for veteran Silent Hill fans, as that is entirely in keeping with the original game.

“Without UI, player guidance will naturally be directed by the game’s visuals, sound effects, and James’s behavior,” the team explained.



“He will glance towards important spots and have different animations and facial expressions during wounded states,” Bloober added.

Earlier this month, Tom Morgan shared his thoughts on the opening hours of the remake in Eurogamer’s Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.

“In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well,” Tom wrote in his excellent summary.

Bloober Team creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2 Remake, Mateusz Lenart, recently confirmed the psychological horror game will take 16-18 hours to complete on average, but teased that it will take “more than 20 hours” for players to find ” everything that [the team] put into the game and things we’ve hidden for you”.