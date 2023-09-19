If you are one of those who has ever danced and sang to the rhythm of “Alegrijes y rebujos”, “Amigos Por Siempre”, or “Las Divinas”, you should not miss the concert of the ‘2000’s X Siempre’ tour in the state of Querétaro.

Here we reveal all the details, from dates, tickets and venue, where you can relive the fever of children’s soap operas with one of the most anticipated tours in Mexico and now in Querétaro: ‘2000’s X Siempre’.

Actors and actresses from soap operas such as Amigos x siempre, Aventuras en el tiempo, Carita de Ángel, Cómplices al Rescue, and Dare to Dream will come together to offer a unique concert with the themes that marked several generations.

On the list of artists who will arrive in Querétaro are Violeta Isfel, Daniela Ibañez, Nashla, Daniela Aedo, Fabián Chávez, Martín Ricca, Daniela Luján, Miguel Martínez and many more.

Daniela Luján and Martin Ricca

And among the songs that you can sing at this nostalgia-filled event are:

“The Divine”

“The Strength of Friendship”

“Superstars”

“Alegrijes and rebujos”

“Friends forever”

“Angel Face”

Tickets and dates for the 2000’s X Always concert in Querétaro

The event to revive the children’s soap operas that marked more than one generation is the Next Saturday, October 28in it Josefa Ortiz De Domínguez Auditorium, andn the capital Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro.

The prices to enter the event, which starts at 8:30 p.m., range from $460 to $2,890.00 and are as follows:

DIAMOND Zone $2,890.00 VIP $2,080.00 GOLD $1,620.00 SILVER $1,270.00 LEFT BALCONY $925.00 RIGHT BALCONY $925.00 CENTRAL BALCONY $750.00 SPECIAL ATTENTIONS $460.00