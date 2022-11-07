From 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.8 seconds and a top speed of 320 km / h. It could be the performance of any modern hypercar and instead it’s the screaming performance of a Electric Ford Transitto be precise Supervan, one-off created by the Blue Oval in collaboration with the Stard workshop. An incredible project that of the American brand that has chosen one of the most famous and internationally used commercial vehicles, transforming it into an authentic racing car. This special specimen debuted a few months ago at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, presenting itself as a monster of the road.

Based onE-Transit Custom, the Supervan shares the floor with the Ford Pro model although in this case the chassis was made of steel while light composite materials were used for the body panels. At first glance, this one-off stands out immediately with its racing bumper, lowered suspension and prominent wheel arches while at the rear the wing integrated into the bodywork and the rear wing do not go unnoticed. the diffuser that touches the asphalt. The side skirts then underline all the racing soul of this powerful van, with the interiors boasting the motorsport safety cage classification and a large touch-screen screen that, thanks to a sophisticated camera system, allows you to view different images from the external.

The heart of this special creation by Ford is the powertrain made up of four electric motors, capable of delivering a total power of 2,000 hp and 1,800 Nm of maximum torque with the weight-to-power ratio that is expected at 1 kg / hp. To complete the package there is one battery liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with 900V voltage with a capacity of 50 kWh which in race mode guarantees an autonomy of only 35 km. A figure that when compared with the others seems to be close to the Supervan but Ford itself reiterated that it wanted to opt for a smaller battery, with a low weight, so as not to affect the overall one of this car.