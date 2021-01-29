The United Nations said today, Friday, that more than 200,000 people have been displaced by the violence that has erupted in the Central African Republic over the past two months.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that 100,000 people are still displaced inside the Central African Republic, while 92,000 refugees crossed the river border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 13,240 fled to Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of the Congo.

“Tens of thousands face difficult conditions,” UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

“The refugees told the UNHCR that they fled in panic (…) leaving their belongings behind,” he added.

“Most of the refugees live in squalid conditions, in remote and inaccessible areas near rivers, without basic shelter, and they face severe food shortages,” he added.

Cheshirkov noted that the displaced now depend on fishing and any food that local villagers can provide.

For many refugees, the river is the only source of water for drinking, washing and cooking.

A UNHCR spokesperson explained that malaria, respiratory infections and diarrhea have become common among them.

“Refugees urgently need food, shelter, drinking water, basic relief items, sanitation and health care to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases,” he said.

The rebels launched an offensive a week before the presidential elections on 27 December, in an attempt to besiege the capital, Bangui.

On January 4, President Faustin Archang Touadera was declared the winner of the presidency.